[john-paul-iii-sits-down-for-his-to-start-with-televised-job-interview-as-the-new-pope]

Here's what's happening in the entire world of television for Monday, February 17.



Prime decide on

The New Pope (HBO, nine p.m.): Last week’s opener in between John Paul III (John Malkovich) and Sharon Stone (as herself) perfectly epitomizes what will make The New Pope so superb. In Eric Thurm’s text from his recap of “Fifth Episode”:

This scene plays out as an prolonged Simple Intuition gag, in which Brannox frequently expresses nervousness about Stone crossing and uncrossing her legs—a bit that pays off handsomely when, with a convert of his hand, Brannox orders a line of monks to glance absent from the movie star in the middle of the area. As in the Marilyn Manson scene, Brannox grasps at superstar as a achievable way ahead for the church, inquiring Stone what they can do to be a lot more “eloquent.” But, as opposed to past week’s episode, Stone also has a real request for John Paul III: let gay Catholics to get married. Brannox’s response signifies that, even though he understands the ethical rightness of sooner or later making it possible for homosexual Catholics to marry, he does not have the backbone to thrust that style of reform through—especially considering the firm, unyielding nature of the Bible. This is the to start with of two situations the Bible will be compared to an Apple iphone in this episode, comparison that seems, and is most likely meant to be, ridiculous. The church, and its members, occupy an totally diverse environment.

This week, though Lenny stirs in the background, John Paul III sits down for a live televised interview that asks him to delve into his earlier.

McMillion$ (HBO, 10 p.m.): The docuseries from govt producer Mark Wahlberg proceeds tonight with Frank Columbo recounting his family’s involvement in the multi-million-dollar rip-off.