John Paul Janke will preside over the sunrise ceremony on Australia Day

January 26th. It is an important day in our nation’s history, but even if you are a real proud Australian, it is not a day in history that we should celebrate.

“For me, it is a day when we as a nation have to recognize that we have to learn more about the history of the First Nations and that this history goes back 65,000 years,” said the NAIDOC Week co-chair John Paul Janke told Fußgänger.TV,

At 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, NITV’s John Paul Janke will hold a two-hour sunrise ceremony from Sydney’s North Head. The event will include a smoking ceremony, along with a group of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders like Studio 10 Narelda Jacobswho discusses the issues affecting First Nations communities across the country and ways to address them.

“At the Sunrise Ceremony, one of the things we’re trying to do is to let the rest of Australia know that this nation we call Australia has over 65,000 years of history, and I want all Australians to be able to celebrate this story beyond a single day , Said Janke.

“The Sunrise Ceremony is a two-hour live broadcast from North Head here in Sydney and is an opportunity for us to show indigenous perspectives and voices and to showcase the culture of the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders across Australia.”

The location in Sydney’s North Head is also of particular importance to Australian Aborigines and symbolizes an important moment in Australian history.

“In this way we can demonstrate our resilience and survival. Most of all it comes from North Head. The reason we chose this place is because on that day, when the boats of the first fleet entered the Going to the harbor, the Aborigines on North Head. They would have seen the ships and the people on the boats would have seen the smoke and fires of the traditional people. So it really is a significant moment for Australia. “

January 26th is a pretty daunting day, whether you “celebrate” Australia Day or participate in an Invasion Day protest. If you’re not sure what to do on the 26th, John Paul Janke recommends reading this information to help you understand First Nations history, no matter how you feel it should be.

“I think it’s up to the individuals. I think for a lot of First Nations people it’s a day when they feel like our story is excluded,” said Janke. “I think if more Australians do something about If you learn the history of this country and the history of the First Nations, you may find a point at which to take a standpoint, or you may find the narrative that the people of the First Nation say and find out why they are saying it.

“People can do what they want, but I think the more we learn about all the cultures in this country, and especially the culture that is the oldest contiguous culture on the planet, that is, the culture of the First Nations, to which they could come up with a different perspective. “

In all the discussions about changing (or not changing) the date, Janke said that our country has an incredibly long history that all Australians should celebrate and be proud of on a day that includes all Australians.

“There has to be a day that we can all celebrate and being proud of it doesn’t exclude anyone.”

“There is a greater history in this country than on January 26th. And if you think about that day “why I don’t know more about the first people in this country and their history” and that challenges you and inspires you to learn more, that’s great. “

“But after the 26th we should do it because if we have the oldest contiguous culture on the planet in this country, I really think that is something that all Australians should be proud of and celebrate.”

Australia has the oldest contiguous culture on the planet, but most of us know next to nothing about the history of the indigenous people. If your knowledge is fairly low, you don’t have to ignore it because it is difficult to learn this stuff if no one in your 13 school years has tried to teach you.

Fortunately, John Paul Janke gave advice on where to find information if you want to learn more about this important part of Australian history. First and foremost, Janke suggests that you should check out NITV.

“We are presenting a wide range of programs about indigenous peoples that are told by indigenous peoples,” he said.

He also suggested reading books written by First Nations people, especially Dark Emu by Bruce Pascoe and Welcome To Country by Marcia Langton.

The Sunrise Ceremony will be broadcast on NITV, SBS and Channel 10 on January 26 at 6 a.m. If you are in Melbourne you can also go to Federation Square to see them on the big screen.

Whatever you do on January 26th, try to be respectful of it.

Image:

Getty Images / Darrian Traynor