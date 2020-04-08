John Prine dies at 73 from Coronavirus

Celebrated folk singer / songwriter John Prine has died in 73 complications from coronavirus.

Prine was recently hospitalized after a positive Covid-19 test and was transferred to intensive care. He died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The tributes immediately flooded the social media for the musical image:

It hurts so badly to read the news. I am pitied. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We will love you forever John Prine.

– Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

Here on E Street, we are devastated by the loss of John Prine. John and I were young Dylans together in the early 70’s and they were nothing but the most beloved guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.

– Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

Oh John Prine, thank you for making me laugh and break my heart and share your unlimited humanity. Thanks. Thanks. Thanks. This is one of the most beautiful songs ever written. Bonnie Raitt & John Prine – Angel from Montgomery https://t.co/rxSnzo4QhT via ouYouTube

– Bradley Whitford (radBradleyWhitford) April 8, 2020

The great John Prine has died of the virus. He showed me how to “let it rip” when it comes to singing. There is a huge hole in the world of music tonight. John did his best. RIP -T

– Toby Keith (@ tobykeith) April 8, 2020

. Thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine pic.twitter.com/kMBsRDMMYwQ

– Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus got one of the greats: John Prine, dead at 73. So many unforgettable songs.

– Stephen King (.StephenKing) April 8, 2020

John Prine was a treasure. Here is one of his latest songs, a song for the moment – as others have written, it’s the story of an ordinary American who has a problem and needs help from his neighbors. https://t.co/PURliRFVqA

– Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. The real deal. Great American singer / songwriter who found heart and humor even in the darkest human stories through song. Genius. Too much loss.

– marc maron (@marcmaron) on April 8, 2020

Just pity. No one wrote songs about humanity with more grace and spirit. To quote him, “He was in heaven before he died.” https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV

– Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020

Just give me one thing I can keep. I’m just broken. #johnprine

– rosy cash (@rosannecash) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift, he gave us everything – Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI

– Stephen Colbert (.StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Our hearts are breaking. RIP John Prine https://t.co/9d7EBZjJrR

– Limits of Austin (@acltv) April 8, 2020

