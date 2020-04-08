John Prine is dead: a rural legend dies from a coronavirus at the age of 73

John Prine died at the age of 73 (photo: AP, Rex)

Rural legend John Prine died of coronavirus at the age of 73.

Songwriter, best known for such hits as Angel of Montgomery, died on Tuesday (April 7) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, his family confirmed People.

He had complications because of the Covid-19 virus, which has so far killed the lives of over 82,000 people around the world.

Last week, Prine was taken to hospital after a “sudden onset” of coronavirus symptoms, and was reportedly in a “critical condition.”

Homage to Prine came from the world of country music, and Bruce Springsteen led condolences by writing: “Here, on E Street, we are overwhelmed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were together as “New Dylani” in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the most beautiful guy in the world. A real national treasure and author of texts for ever. We send our love and prayers to his family. ”

Grand Ole Opry wrote: “From decorating the Opry House scene for unforgettable New Year’s shows to other special Opra performances, including one next to StreelDrivers and Bill Murray, John Prine touched our hearts with his music. We’re thinking about his family and friends tonight. ”

Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter: “He sings with angels. You miss you but your songs will live on. ”

Stephen Colbert, the host of the television program, said: “With a heavy heart, but with deep love and gratitude for his gift that he gave us all – Goodbye, John Prine.”

Prine was intubated on Saturday, i.e. where the tube is inserted into the mouth and respiratory tract so that the patient can be placed on a respirator to facilitate breathing.

Music relatives published information about their health last Sunday, writing in an Instagram post: “It’s difficult news for us.

“But so many of you have loved and supported John for years, we wanted to let you know and give you the chance to send more of this love and support now. And know that we love you and John loves you.

Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, then spoke to thank the fans for their support and explain Prine’s condition.

She wrote on Twitter: “As you know, last Saturday John was put on a fan. I still need a lot of breathing help.

“Like many patients currently in ICU beds around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He also developed some peripheral problems that are treated with drugs, including antibiotics. ”

Fiona added: “It means that the world has your love and support for us in this difficult moment. John loves you and I love you too. ”

Prine, who was from Chicago, released his debut album in 1971 after signing a contract with Atlantic Records and released another 18 albums during his career.

The singer won two Grammy Awards and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s February ceremony.

