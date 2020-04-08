John Prine, Poet-Writer, Death of COVID-19

John Prine, the songwriter of the poet who trampled on the lives of American workers with grief and chaos, died April 7 as a result of a coronavirus crisis. He was 73 years old.

On March 20, Prine’s wife Fiona announced that she had tested positive for the pill. Prine himself was hospitalized six days later and was recently infected, which led his family to share his tragic story on Twitter. On March 30, Fiona announced her husband was calm but added, “This is not the same as good … He needs our prayers and love.”

For more than half a century, Prine has crushed some unforgettable songs like “Angel From Montgomery,” “The Painful Life” and “Despite Our Injury,” earning the honor of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler and many other legendary music. After launching his own label in the 1980s, it became a symbol of freedom for musicians who were interested in creating their own way, either within a variety of cultural contexts or outside of a major label system.

Prine endured two with headaches that forced him to learn how to sing again and to deepen his vocals. But he continued, earning his share of great sales in 2018 and criss-crossing the country to show and teach wisdom to young musicians. This summer, he plans to travel to North America and Europe.

He was an informee of the Hallwriters Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Grammy Award for life. US host Laureate Ted Kooser was invited to the Library of Congress in 2005. In 2015, Kacey Musgraves wrote a poem that greeted him with his spirit: “I was not careful / just saying what. my own thoughts / Like my thoughts above / Have burned one with John Prine. ”

Prine was born in 1946 in Maywood, a blue-collar area around Chicago; he was the grandson of the messenger of Maina and was an educated man. As a young man he served in the German military, working as a civil engineer, before returning home to become a postal worker. Mental illness allows you to dream of a music career and write songs on it while on the road: “Once you know you’re on the right path, you really don’t get that job,” he said in 2014. ” something to do but use your imagination. “

Prine began playing openly at the Chicago bar, where a talk about his music was healing quickly. One day in the 1970s, film critic Roger Ebert enters the Fifth Peg where Prine, still a postal worker, plays programs including upcoming artifacts like “Angel from Montgomery” and “Sam Stone. ” Impressed, Ebert wrote Prine’s first autobiography, writing, “You wonder how anyone can be so kind and still look forward to his 24th birthday.”

The following year, country player Kris Kristofferson saw him playing at a club. “It would have been like stumbling into Dylan when he started throwing himself at the Village Square,” Kristofferson later said. He invited Prine to New York, where the couple shared the stage at Bitter End in front of an industry conference. The next day, Prine signed the Atlantic record.

Shapeshifter and Musical

Prine quickly dominated himself in the folk music scene of the 70s and became a popular among musicians for the soundtrack of the songs. He brought in a lively military hero (“The Big Army’s Special Forces”), barren elders (“Hello Here,” “Angel from Montgomery”), cats destroyed by greed (“Paradise”) . “The things that Prine is clean for sure. From undergraduate to undergraduate, “Dylan said in 2009.” And he wrote beautiful songs. “

The voice, the sound of the Prine rose from the ground, its roots, its stone and human culture. “I never fit in the right country. I’ve never been the same as an ‘n’ wave,” he told GQ in 2018. While the sonic exploration has had its effects on national radio stations – the 70s Atlantic album. he never climbed above 66 on the Billboard 200 – instead they became beloved generations of musicians who refused to put it in line.

“I know record companies have no idea what to do with John Prine,” said John Mellencamp, who sings like the unsuccessful rock star Johnny Cougar during Prine’s wake, according to 2017. ” And he said, ‘Then fire it. I’ll do what I do.’ And he did. John taught me a lot, whether he knew it or not. “

Soon enough, artists in a variety of cultural circles began to cover Prine Bruce Springsteen’s cover of “Paradise”; Bette Midler covers “Hello Here”; Johnny Cash sang “Sam Stone.” Bonnie Raitt and Carly Simon each make their own “Angel From Montgomery.”

Later, the walls between the different types of nature began to come down, through the opening of Americans, what could be found for the songs that come from many cultures. Recently, Prine served as a consultant to a small group of regulars, from Musgraves to Sturgill Simpson to Brandi Carlile. Justin Vernon, who plays as Bon Iver, has named Prine the best singer and directed the music in honor of his 2017 Eaux Claires celebration.

“Now it seems like, without altering anything I’ve ever done, I fit right into the American thing because it’s a mixture of things: all the different American musicians come together,” Prine said in in the 2018 GQ discussion.

Rockie Original Indie



Prine is almost as influential as an entrepreneur as he is as a musician. Years before “indie” was short-lived, Prine became obsessed with obscurity by design and decided to get his own, Oh Boy Records, in 1981.

“People thought we were crazy to start a record company,” he told Billboard. “They really thought I was shooting myself in the foot.”

Prine sent the information via letter and relied on financial support. But the gambit worked: fans sent in a large number of reviews for Prine to record his next solo album without the need to continue with the label.

Oh Boy Label now stands as the oldest independent company in Nashville; in 2015, he became a family business, with his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, working as a trustee and his son Jody Whelan as director of operations. Oh Boy also set the stage for the rise of a number of artists, from Chance the Rapper to Jack White, who chose to have their music in their hands.

Health Care Repeat

The last two and a half years have not been easy for Prine. In 1998, he was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which resulted in surgery that removed a neck and nerves in his tongue. The surgery deepened his voice to an unmistakable voice, but Prine took the speech therapy seriously and balanced. In 1999, he wrote a music video that included the song “Despite Our Materials” with Iris DeMent, which became one of his biggest works.

In 2013, Prine was diagnosed with lung cancer and a portion of her lung was removed. He returned to start his tour, picking up young composers like Jason Isbell and Margo Price on the road. In 2018, he published his trade show, Time It’s Forgiveness hit # 5 on the Billboard 200. That album was voted one of the best years by the Pazza & Jop Music Critics Poll. Earlier this year, Raitt presented Prine with the award of his life at the Grammys, calling him “my friend and a hero.”

In his last album, Prine showed off his funny and dramatic skills, especially in the song “Lonesome Business Partner,” which is very shaking the life of Pluto.

Poor ol the planet Pluto now /

It has never been right how /

When he is uninvited to interplanetary role /

Once a big star there, now just an ordinary star

Hangin ‘out in Hollywood at some sushi bar.

Regarding “When I Go To Heaven,” Prine imagined his death with a heavenly vision, being a chosen heaven. “I can have a cocktail: vodka and ginger ale,” he sings. “Yes, I can smoke cigarettes that are nine miles long / I’ll know this girl’s mouth on a catastrophe / ‘Cause this elder is moving back into town.”

