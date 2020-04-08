John Pudding has a legendary career for decades

John Prien knows how to tell the story. He can make you laugh or lump your throat. And for more than 50 years, singer-songwriters have played his own kind of music.

Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen and Casey Musgraves acknowledge that he is jealous of his talent. Music legends like Bet Midler and Bonnie Raid cover his classics, such as the 1971 debut album “Hello Inzea” and “Angel Montgomery”, whose lyrics appear at the Country Music Hall of Fame. .

Forty-seven years after Prine was first nominated for a Grammy Award as the best new artist, she has won two since then. However, at the age of 72, Prine was not as popular. It is the success of this late career that is a Thanksgiving gravy for men with a dedicated fan who has long been loved by their peers.

“Write what you like,” he told John Dickerson of CBS News at his home in Nashville. “‘The worst thing that can happen is that it becomes a hit, wherever you go, and every day of your life you are expected to sing that song because it will be number one, Because it might be tagged. ”

In his favorite room at home, where the Christmas tree stands all year round, Prine and his wife Fiona review one of his shows early [and very disadvantageously]. Heading? “It’s as fun as chewing a dog.”

After a favorable review from film critic Roger Evert, his show was filled. Evert declares him “ a singing mailman delivering a powerful message in one word ” due to Prine’s habit of writing songs like “Sam Stone” along his route in suburban Chicago. did.

In 2018, we released our first new album in 13 years. This time, Fiona and her son, Jody, sent to the hotel and concentrated, saying, “It’s time to make a record.” He arrived in his suite with three guitars and ten boxes of unfinished lyrics.

A week later, he released his top five hit album, Tree of Forgiveness, won the Prine 3 Grammy Nod and started a one-year show at the sold-out Radio City Music Hall.

He is approaching new success with a new perspective. He repelled the cancer twice, lost his neck and parts of his lungs, and made his voice a more serious edge.

“I’m grateful for the lessons that cancer teaches. No matter how much you enjoy life, enjoy it,” Prine said.

Despite recent success, the last song Prine plays in every show comes from his deepest roots. The lyrics for “Paradise” are dedicated to his parents’ homeland from the album that started his career.

