John Ryder was disappointed when Callum Smith’s rematch talks were interrupted

Phil Jay 01/24/2020

Talks between super middleweight rivals John Ryder and Callum Smith have come to a standstill – the World Boxing News has been informed for the time being.

As WBN first reported last week, Ryder was in talks with Division number one Smith about receiving a second bite on the £ 168 title.

Ryder had a career record in November when he picked up Smith’s strap in Liverpool to be shocked on the scorecards.

Ryder and his representative Charlie Sims have since campaigned for a second fight to achieve a final winner.

There is currently only one problem – and that is Canelo.

Anyone between 168 and 175 pounds is currently in limbo as the shortlist for a crack against the flame-haired king of sports grows day by day.

According to Sims, Ryder plays a supporting role alongside Smith. And as WBN also confirmed, Billy Joe Saunders.

But since then, Sims WBN has informed that the World Boxing Super Series winner may not return to talking to Ryder, even if Smith does not receive the May 2 golden ticket.

“We talked about rematch at an early stage because this is the fight we wanted,” Sims told World Boxing News exclusively.

“But now I hear Smith is waiting for Canelo. Also that he may want to fight in the US this April.

“At this point, he doesn’t want to reunite with Billy Joe Saunders or fight John Ryder in a rematch,” said Joe Gallagher.

“Everyone just has to sit down and wait for Canelo to make a decision. But nobody knows who it will be.

“It was spoken in the newspaper that Canelo will not fight Billy Joe Saunders and has not even called or mentioned Smith.

“Canelo is back on the news now saying that a potential fight with Murata is an opportunity.

“On the other hand, John is not out of the question even for Canelo. We know that there could be a WBA title defense for John there.

“Ultimately, we want and believe that if Canelo decides not to fight Smith, we should have this rematch.

SAUNDERS

“If we don’t get it, we’ll try to open talks with Billy Joe for a fight across the UK.” This is obvious when Smith decides not to fight Ryder and Canelo doesn’t choose Billy Joe.

“A lot has to happen before we can clarify details.

“We will fight each of the world champions. This is where Ryder belongs.

“Hopefully we’ll know by next week. But if we can’t get Canelo and Smith can’t join Saunders, let’s do a purely British showdown!

“Smith vs Ryder 2 or Saunders vs Ryder is what fans want to see,” he concluded.

