But have you heard about the planets of Interdependence? The fall of the Flow is at hand – that interstellar path of trade between those inhabited orbs governed by Interdependence.

Emperox Grayland II wants to fight the coup while in love – or however it is said in Interdependence – the eminent physicist Lord Marce Claremont, trying to figure out how to stop the downfall of a whole system of planets and save the world. world. Note the “s.”

The Last Emperox is the latest novel – and the latest in the Interdependence Trilogy – by John Scalzi, the Hugo Award-winning novelist, the Hugo Award winner.

Now, Scalzi’s world scientists knew the Flow would crash – but they didn’t do anything about it. Why?

“I primarily express satisfaction and greed,” he says. “The idea that, of course, this is going to happen. But is it really going to happen in the way that scientists and experts say it’s going to happen? And even if it’s happening that way, there’s no way that can we work it to our advantage so that when it finally happens, will we still be good while everyone is kind of in trouble? “

Highlights

Because it is not intentionally on time

As we move along, only so many things in the books fit in parallel with what’s going on in the world. And some of this was completely unintentional … But some of it was. I live in the world.

It is strange that when I first started writing this trilogy, I first imagined it in 2014, and the circumstances of the world have obviously been so different since then. And as it progressed, so many things in the books are just kind of in agreement with one another in parallel with what’s going on in the world. And some of this was completely unintentional, it was just the rhythm of the story. But some of it was. I live in the world. Science fiction is written about the future, but it happens – you know, the people who write it live now. So it is almost axiomatic that what is happening in the world will now affect how stories are told.

About the strong women of Interdependence, and whether they act more wisely or morally than the powerful men

No. And the thing about this is that I believe that, given the same opportunities as men, the same strength as men, the same motivations as men, women will show the same range of motivations, fears , desires like men do. But what is important, in Interdependence – which occurs, say, about 1500 years in the future – many of the issues of patriarchy, many of the issues that women have to deal with in our world right now – if not resolved, have been improved by technology, as society has some advancements.

About why Interdependence still has some of our problems

The thing about it is that humans have advanced technologically. We have advanced in terms of our complexities of governments and society. But the human animal has been the same for the past 100,000 years. If you were to take someone over 25,000 years ago, take them out as a kid, bring them forward and socialize them to be like everyone else, they would be like everyone else. We are the same animal. We run the same software in our brain.

In fact, in the future, 1500 hundred years ago, humans will still have the same problems, motivations and recognizable things that we have. They will still be venal. They will still be ready to put people’s immediate circle in front of everyone. On the flip side, they too will be willing to do things that are selfless, that are generous. But the human animal will not change. And then what happens is that we can still relate to people 1500 years in the future, just as we relate to Shakespeare’s plays or what’s going on in the Iliad or Odyssey – because those people , separated, despite being, for millennia or centuries, still recognizable to us by what they do and how they feel.

On how to keep his whole world straight in the head

Quite honestly, if there’s anything in the books that I can’t really remember and don’t want to look at, I just go on Twitter and ask my fans what it is. And I’m going to be like, how was the name of that place in the second book where I had Kiva Lagos talking to such a character and such? And they will respond immediately, and having fans is really helpful in that regard.

As to whether, now, it’s nice to be able to spend time in other worlds

It is very much so. One of the things that is true about the age we are living in now is that it clicks on you. It is very difficult to get out of it. And for the last several years, it’s been very difficult to change that way of storytelling and get out of this world and get into a different one.

But I can say that once I’m in it, there’s some freedom in imagining these worlds, imagining these characters having a completely different set of problems. There are parallels between what is happening in the world today and what is happening in books. It is inevitable because again, I live in the world. My readers live in the world. But to some extent I have control of what’s going on in this world. I have control of the story. Having that little control makes a huge difference. And also, it’s just fun to imagine. It’s fun to see where we can be in 1500 years.

This story was edited for radio by Peter Breslow and Ed McNulty, and adapted for the Web by Petra Mayer