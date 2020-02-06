John Stones needs “help from a sports psychologist” to turn his career around, ex-Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair claims

John Stones should seek help from a sports psychologist to improve his career, said former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair.

Great things were expected from Stones when the defender first hit Etihad in August 2016 with a £ 47.5 million deal from Everton.

Getty Images – Getty

John Stones has left the pecking order far behind in Man City

Stones has failed to meet these high expectations, however, as the former Barnsley Academy graduate is not currently included in Pep Guardiola’s first team plans.

And Sinclair, who is a big Stones fan, believes the 25-year-old should speak to a psychologist to rebuild his trust, hoping to improve his performance in the field.

“John has to realign his career. If I were to advise him, I would tell him to get help from a sports psychologist, “Sinclair said to Jim White at talkSPORT.

“At the moment it doesn’t look like he has no or the expected future in Manchester City.” He has to try to get himself back on the right track. “

Sinclair believes that he is currently England’s central defender with the eighth or nine-choice.

“If you look at the competition, this is one of the strongest areas for England,” he added.

ANDREW YATES / AFP / Getty Images

Former city winger Trevor Sinclair believes that Stones should ask a sports psychologist for help

“Obviously there is Harry Maguire [Manchester United], I think Joe Gomez [Liverpool] was great this season, [Fikayo] Tomori [Chelsea] was great too.

“For me, Mason Holgate [Everton] is probably going beyond Michael Keane [Everton] – just because of the accomplishments he showed on the right.”

“Then you have James Tarkowski [Burnley] and Chris Smalling [borrowed from Roma] before John too.”

Sinclair said Stones’ lack of season this season suggests that his career in the city could end sooner rather than later. A prime example was the inclusion of Eric Garcia in the bank for the recent Premier League clash in Tottenham.

“I would be worried if I were John Stones because he didn’t play football. He made 17 appearances this season,” he said.

“To put this in the right light, Raheem Sterling – who has probably played in too many games – made 35 appearances. This is more than double stones. “

He continued: “The fact that [Aymeric] Laporte was not available this season and Stones still doesn’t have a lot to offer is ringing the alarm bells for me.

“What is even more meaningful, however, is that young Eric Garcia was sitting on the bench in Tottenham. He is a very good young player, but he does not have the experience that Stones has.

“I like him, don’t get me wrong, but the fact that he was chosen for such a big game before John Stones speaks for me.

“For me, John is the best English passeur in central defense. Without a shadow of doubt.

“Technically, he’s brave and always makes an angle to get the ball, and his range is excellent.

“But things are obviously not going well for John Stones in Man City, and that will have to change soon.”