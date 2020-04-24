John Terry reveals how Chelsea stars responded to Carlo Ancelotti’s sack

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Chelsea just a year after he led the club to the Premier League and FA Cup double league (Photo: Getty)

John Terry revealed how Chelsea players were shocked by the release of Carlo Ancelotti after the Italians confirmed his death on a team bus.

The Italians led Chelsea to the Premier League and FA double leagues during the first season at Stamford Bridge, but ended the next campaign empty-handed and paid Roman Abramowicz a ruthless end to Ancelotti’s two-year stay in West London.

Chelsea were defeated 1-0 at Everton on the last day of the 2010/11 season, and Ancelotti was released after a short phone call in the Goodison Park tunnel.

Terry, who served as captain for Ancelotti, remembered that he and his colleagues were stunned by Abramowicz’s decision and tried to cheer up his manager by taking him to London overnight.

“Ancelotti had a kind of quiet leadership and was really good at it,” said Terry on Lockdown Tactics.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea team won glory in the Premier League in the 2009/10 season (Photo: Getty)

“After the games, he got off the bus, sat down and talked to the boys. Even when he was fired at Chelsea. We played with Everton, and he was fired, we were sitting on the bus on the way home, and he left, “I just got a call, I’m fired.”

We were like: “no way, no chance, no way, when we return to London, we take you on an evening out!” Literally everyone was there, he appeared and it was probably the most difficult for him.

“Still, when I talk to him, he remembers how everyone appeared, and in a way it showed what he meant to us, but he had great relationships with the boys.”

