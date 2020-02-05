John Travolta and Kelly Preston divorced over Olivia Newton-John?

John Travolta and Kelly Preston are not headed for divorce over Olivia Newton-John, despite a fake tabloid report this week. The rumor is completely made up. Gossip Cop has the inner shovel.

The tabloid women’s Day published a dubious article claiming Travolta and Preston are on the verge of separation after nearly 30 years of marriage. The proof? Not much. The couple recently sold their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and last week Travolta joined their old grease co-star Newton-John at the G’Day USA gala without Preston.

That doesn’t mean much, of course, but that didn’t stop the magazine from engaging in good, old-fashioned speculation. A so-called “friend” near Preston and Travolta is said to have told the tabloid that “Kelly is tired of John rubbing his face in friendship with Olivia”. Along with the sale of their home, this appears to be enough information to conclude that the couple is at large.

This kind of malicious rumor falsification is obviously a complete invention. Gossip Cop spoke to a source near the couple that flatly denied the theory. Travolta had been friends with Newton-John since they first appeared together, long before he was married to Preston. In August 2019, Newton-John confirmed their longstanding friendship with Travolta and Preston in an interview with Fox News: “It’s wonderful. We speak often. I am also good friends with his wife. “The idea that this will suddenly become a problem after decades of friendship just doesn’t make sense.

In addition, there is no logical link between the couple selling one of their many homes, which the tabloid attaches great importance to, and an upcoming divorce. Travolta and Preston seem as happy as ever. For her anniversary last September, Preston dedicated a touching post to her husband on her Instagram account. “To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know,” she commented. “You gave me hope when I felt lost, loved myself patiently and unconditionally … I implicitly trust my love for you.”

The depths that tabloids like Women’s Day will sink to are incredible. Newton-John and Travolta starred in two films: Grease 1978 and Two of a Kind 1983. Being married for four decades and doing other things doesn’t seem to be enough to suppress overzealous tabloids and search for drama where it is clear none there. Gossip Cop always had to go broke the exit for similarly wrong stories, like the completely fictional saga of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s relationship.

Bring it together, women’s day. These are not real relationships: they are actors who do their jobs and work on films. It is clear that tabloids need to learn the difference between the big screen and real life.