John unleashes a tsunami of noise in the capital and Paul Grace reviews.

John unleashes their tsunami of noise in the capital and tears a hole through East London. Paul Grace survives the sonic tree and photos / reports for Louder Than War.

It has been quite a year for Crystal Palace two-part John. Their last album, Out Here On The Fringes, received wide acclaim in October (read Wayne AF Carey’s review here), and peaked at number two in the top albums of the Louder Than War albums of 2019, and defeated for example Fontaines DC, The Murder Capital and Sleaford Mods. Iggy Pop and IDLES are fans, and hardly a day seems to go by that BBC 6 Music is not playing one of their breakneck songs.

Now on a major UK / European tour, John is bringing their unique art-punk rage to the capital tonight for a show at Hackney’s Oslo. We are treated to two supports (yay!), But due to delays on the ginger line, I arrive just like the first band, Sans, completing their set (boo!). Sans sounds great from what I hear (sorry guys – I promise to see you again!).

The following are USA nails that impress with a set of spiky punk with barbs and satire and heavy distortion. Singing duties are shared between Gareth Thomas and Steven Hodson, adding an interesting dynamic as the voices bounce from one side of the scene to the other.

At 9 o’clock in the evening the lights of the house submerge and John came on stage with a big welcoming cheer.

The duo opens with Squad Vowels, from God Speed ​​In The National Limit 2017. It’s a relentless attack from the start, while John Newton punishes the drums and shouts his crazy vocals, while Johnny Healey stamps the guitar and stamps on his fx pedals . Already the size of the racket that makes these two beggars believe and clearly defies the sum of their parts.

The capacity crowd takes a while to get going, but when they do it is the massacre. The reaction to last year’s Future Thinker is whirling, while arms, legs and faces fly everywhere, while the owners of said limbs succumb to the heady mix of sound, sweat and drink.

The dark tribal percussion of Out Here On The Fringes sends us to moodier territory, while Newton sings his trance-like choir: “The bodies in a row, the bodies in a row”. During the show, equal amounts of gratitude and humor are shared while Newton is regularly in conversation with the audience.

The lights are dimmed for the wonderfully creepy atmosphere of Midnight Supermaket, which offers a brief break from the bloody nose attack, for the latest issue, Solid State, while the guys with overwhelming dials unleash a real weapon of mass destruction. All of a sudden everything seems louder; the guitar sounds brighter, the vocal meaner and the low-end explosion of the bass amp coming in sweeping over like an MDMA rush. Ooof. This is John at their exciting best, and when they leave the stage I am covered in sweat, goosebumps and beer.

There is no encore – it would be almost impossible to add anything to that final – and when the lights come on, many people appear in awe. “Honorary mate, are my ears bleeding?!?”, An ecstatic punter asks me.

The UK left Europe yesterday. Now they say that in times of division and oppression, art becomes more subversive, smarter, angry. Well, clear validation of this is tonight’s show, and while our “great” world leaders are building walls and closing doors, the disappointed ones among us can find much comfort in gatherings like this, in being among like-minded souls and in the catharsis of John’s sonic wrecking ball.

It may only be February, but we already have a strong contender for a personal favorite performance of the year.

John on tour: –

Feb 5 – The Fulford Arms, York

Feb 6 – The new Adelphi, Hull

Feb 7 – Esquires, Bedford

8 Feb Central library, Coventry

9 Feb The Joiners, Wolverhampton

28 Feb – Temple, Athens, Greece

27 Mar. Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

28 Mar – Ritual Union Festival, Bristol

Mar 29 – The Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes

25 Apr – are you listening? Festival, read

May 1 – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

May 2 – Live At Leeds Festival, Leeds

May 3 – Sound City Festival, Liverpool

7 May Focus Wales Festival, Wrexham

May 15 – The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

May 22 – Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire

All words and photos © Paul Grace. For more of Paul’s writing and photos go to his archive. Paul is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and his websites are www.paulgrace-eventphotos.co.uk & www.pgrace.co.uk

