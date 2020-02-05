John Varvatos sells a $ 1000 Misfits biker jacket

Designer John Varvatos works together with the Misfits for a new range inspired by horror punk legends.

Rockfan Varvatos has launched a range of high-quality men’s clothing with the band’s logo and the Crimson Ghost mascot. The range includes a $ 118 T-shirt, a $ 498 field jacket and a biker jacket that costs $ 998.

Varvatos has previously featured in his advertisements such as Kiss, Jimmy Page, Ryan Adams, Velvet Revolver, Green Day, ZZ Top, Chris Cornell, Vintage Trouble and Cheap Trick in his advertisements and turned the legendary New York punk club CBGB’s into a boutique store.

“It’s really not about the money for the artist, they don’t make much money from these campaigns, it’s something they want to do,” Varvatos told Classic Rock in 2014. “I’m passionate about them, they’re” passionate about my Brand.

“It’s about a relationship. And it really has changed the entire complexion of the brand. It has added a new dimension and a kind of excitement – people waiting to see who will become the next artist.”

“When we shot Iggy around 2006, it really changed everything. Everyone came on board and then we had a whole series of people calling us to be part of the campaign.”

Visit the John Varvatos website for more information.

(Credit: John Varvatos)