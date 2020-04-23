Johnny and Jaehyun Show Their Heroes, What They Will Call The Rookie, And More

Johnny and Jaehyun’s new NCT 127 shows a lot of different sides to Korea W!

The photo shoot drew inspiration from the movie “Romeo and Juliet,” which the children explored in a follow-up interview, along with a comeback, a hero, what went on, and more.

Seeing the two main male characters in “Romeo and Juliet,” when asked if they were more romantic but skeptical than Romeo or strategic and occupational like Tybalt, he took both.

Johnny explained, “I feel closer to Tybalt who wants to be like Romeo. I’m usually the type to act straight when making decisions. However, I want to be close to Romeo’s sincerity and honesty with his feelings of love.”

Jaehyun chose answer the same Johnny, said, “I feel Romeo who want to become parallel with the cold and analytical Tybalt. Because I’m a regular person who is not angry, but I would choose Romeo.”

Researchers then asked what song they would play in the last credits if they were to make a movie. Johnny points out, “If a movie is about me in the spring, I think of Mac Miller’s’ Circles. If the movie is made later, any Coldplay song will be good. Her music is like home.”

Jaehyun replied, “I certainly appreciate Chet Baker’s ‘I Love It Easily.’ It’s a great song to listen to without even thinking about it. “

The title track of NCT 127’s “Kick It” directly links martial arts hero Bruce Lee, so the stars ask who his personal hero is. Johnny shows, “Although I am not announcing the routine, mom. Because I’m just a child that’s a good idea, I would have stuck to the right side of my mother when I was young. When I look back, my mother sacrificing your life for his family, and also create happiness for yourself to be a priority. I want to resemble the way he consciously tries to live a happy life. “

She continued, “My mother was also a man who taught me how to live and enjoy the present. She always tells you that things are important.”

Jaehyun chose his grandmother, explaining, “She is retired now, but to this day, she is also a dancer when she is eighty. She watches every broadcast and always sends her feedback messages. Since she was a dancer, she has given me advice on how I dance, but also the mindset of what I need to do in life. “

When asked what he was up to, Johnny chose fans, members, and his family. She explains, “When you think about it, I feel that everyone is chasing me. Fans me as certain anything. My members are friends who can work with me on the grounds that they were. Members family as root in general. For having a place to live is a different story. My family reminds me that it’s not good to stumble and I also have a place to go back. “

Jaehyun points out, “I can stand as a coach because I love music. The same applies today. I love our music, and it’s clear that we can get the energy from the fans who see our performances. One thing I changed was that I used to hang around those who are in the vicinity as the ‘crew.’ Right now, I’m trying to find the driving force in my body. “

She continued, “When I beat myself, I commend myself to be stronger and better understand. I think of the aspects of this, I have become mature.”

The two were also asked what they would say if they were to make a comeback and return to their respective stages. Johnny replied, “Don’t believe me. Even if you’re not sure, try everything.”

She added, “I don’t know about the outward appearance, but my mind has changed a lot since then. I’ve been more calm since I said it over and over again. I feel cold and restless. can see my flaws again. Now, instead of trying to fix my flaws, I’m thinking more about how to emphasize the interests I have. “

Jaehyun replied, “Do what you want, do what you think is right, and do what you like. Even though I know that you will do well, it is best to face something bolder.”

Johnny and Jaehyun also chose three words that they thought were good. Jaehyun chose classic, straightforward, and assertive. He shows that he loves classic things, can keep learning and improving, and trying to keep up. Johnny chooses passion, romance, and selfishness. She comes to the end of the term, said, “I chose the last word because I have to be happy to be able to bring happiness to the people around me. I need to take care of stable others more thought.”

Finally, the star asked what level that is considered now, as a person and a musician as well.

Johnny replied, “It feels like I’m in the starting line. Even if I do the same thing, I have to come up with a new mindset in order to grow.”

Jaehyun show, “As a person, I feel I long to mature. As a musician, I looked at a distant goal and my job is to make mine.”

Take Jaehyun and Johnny’s complete photos and interviews for W Korea on April 28 and 29.

