johnny-antonelli,-pitcher-on-1954-globe-sequence-winner-giants,-dies-at-89

ROCHESTER NEW YORK – Johnny Antonelli, a five-time All-Star who was a essential pitcher on the Globe Collection-winning New York Giants in 1954, has died. He was 89.

The San Francisco Giants unveiled a statement expressing Antonelli died Friday in Rochester, New York. A lead to of loss of life was not provided.

The still left-hander received 126 game titles around 12 seasons, like his memorable 1954, when he experienced a 21-seven report and Countrywide League-primary two.30 Period. He was also a 20-recreation winner in 1956.

Antonelli had a stellar functionality for the Giants when they swept the Cleveland Indians in 4 online games to win the 1954 Globe Sequence. He threw a comprehensive activity in Game two, offering up just 1 operate more than 9 innings, and then arrived on in reduction in Game 4, finding the last 5 outs to get paid the help you save and clinch the sequence.

“Johnny was 1 of the all-time wonderful Giants and was aspect of our wealthy record in the 1950s,” Giants President Larry Baer explained in a assertion. “He loved browsing Oracle Park for alumni reunions and other gatherings and I’m grateful for the laughs we shared in excess of the years.

“Our condolences go out to the Antonelli relatives for their huge loss and we increase our thoughts to Johnny’s teammates, his close friends, and to all those people touched by his passing.”

The Rochester indigenous manufactured his debut with the Boston Braves in 1948 when he was just 18 years outdated. His most effective a long time arrived with the Giants from 1954 to 1959 and he was part of the franchise when it built the move from New York to San Francisco after the 1957 year. He skipped the 1951 and 1952 seasons thanks to armed service provider.