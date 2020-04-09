Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ May Be Replaced by Pro Sports

Play video content

exclusive

TMZ.com

MTV star Johnny Bananas says the new season on the network on their daredevil reality show, “The Challenge,” could fill the void left by sports fans … and he might have a case here.

Johnny broke the 35th season of his show … “The Challenge: Total Madness,” when he dismissed his theory that it was the sports doctor’s own command for quarantine fans who had never played a game. ball to watch

His reasoning … ‘TC’ is just as competitive and physically demanding as anything you could find in a court, field or rink – and there is some added drama in the mix to make it even more compelling.

If you are unfamiliar with the program, ‘Challenge’ participants will need to remove the more serious tasks a professional stuntman can do on the set of a movie. It was like meeting ‘Ninja Warrior’ meeting “Fear Factor” meeting at a U.S. boot camp. Navy Seal.

We talk about jumping planes, climbing mountains, firing a tank and all in all … the elements come to life. Johnny says this time he was shot in a remote area of ​​Prague, in an abandoned Cold War-era missile bunker, where enlisted people slept.

As for whether people would rather watch it than their beloved NBA or MLB games – Johnny might be on to something.

Ratings for this season of ‘The Challenge,’ which began airing last month, are the highest they’ve come in years. Someone was watching.