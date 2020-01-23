Johnny Depp angry about Amber Heard’s romance with new girlfriend?

Johnny Depp is not angry about Amber heardRomance with her new friend, Bianca Butti, despite a false report. Gossip Cop can correct history. It is completely invented.

Heard was photographed earlier this month when he kissed Butti, a cameraman National Enquirer pretends to know her ex-husband’s reaction to the PDA. A suspected insider says Depp is “convinced that she plays paparazzi to rub his face.” The alleged source adds: “Whenever asked about a new relationship, she takes the opportunity to uncover all the dirty details of her marriage to Johnny. “

The tabloid report makes little sense from the start. Depp and Heard have been involved in litigation for several years. She has accused him of domestic violence the actor has denied and he replied with a defamation lawsuit for $ 50 million. All of these “dirty details of their marriage” have played in court. The actress has not even confirmed that she is dating Butti, and she certainly hasn’t used her relationship to spot Depp. This is not a related problem.

Nevertheless, the apparently wrong tipster continues: “He wishes she would just go on with her life and let him go on with his. Johnny just wants Amber and all these negative media to disappear forever and quietly.” It is certainly reasonable to believe that Depp wants to continue, but he’s also ready to fight his ex-wife in court. In fact, the ex-spouses settled their divorce in January 2017, but Depp filed his defamation lawsuit in March 2019, shortly after Heard wrote a statement to the Washington Post describing her alleged abuse. The actor is the one who fought this last lawsuit to clarify his name. The ongoing saga has indeed led to more negative press and allegations, and Depp was well aware that this would happen if he brought his ex-wife to court again. It is more about being relieved than making things “quietly” disappear.

Still, Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the situation that tells us the tabloid article was made. Depp does not care about his ex-wife’s love life since it has no effect on her litigation. Unfortunately, the investigator has released a lot of fiction about the ex-spouse and their turbulent relationships.

In 2017, the magazine incorrectly reported that Depp refused to interview the latest film “Pirates of the Caribbean” because he didn’t want to be asked questions about Heard. This story was demonstrably wrong. The actor appeared on both Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the film. He also participated in various press conferences around the world.

Last year, Gossip Cop exclaimed the Enquirer’s sister publication, OK! because he falsely claimed that Depp had lost all of his Hollywood friends to Heard’s allegations. This story was also inaccurate. In fact, some of the actor’s famous friends have publicly defended him. There is a lot of drama about the ex-spouse, but the gossip media add baseless twists.