Johnny Depp protested the stamp & # 39; Beater Woman & # 39; in text exchanges with former Lady GaGa – Info News

% MINIFYHTML7f1428ec63ab215839ca677dfb9d689711%

% MINIFYHTML7f1428ec63ab215839ca677dfb9d689712%

WENN / Avalon

According to reports, the series of messages shared between the star of & # 39; Caribbean Pirates & # 39; and Christian Carino dated a few weeks after his split from ex-wife Amber Heard.

News Info –

Johnny Depp protested his label of & # 39; wife blender & # 39; in explosive text messages with Lady GagaFormer talent agent.

In a series of exchanges between “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and Christian Carino, the actor named his ex-wife. Amber listenedThe allegations he abused were a “shameless lie” and detailed the troubling nature of their difficult marriage, which ended in 2016.

% MINIFYHTML7f1428ec63ab215839ca677dfb9d689713%% MINIFYHTML7f1428ec63ab215839ca677dfb9d689714%

According to The Blast, the messages date back several weeks after the couple broke up, and suggest Depp and Heard set up a secret meeting in San Francisco, California, through Christian, to discuss the relationship in person, not long after “Aquaman“The actress accused Johnny of throwing a phone in his face before seeking a restraining order against him.

% MINIFYHTML7f1428ec63ab215839ca677dfb9d689715%

% MINIFYHTML7f1428ec63ab215839ca677dfb9d689716%

Depp alleges that after his meeting, Heard accused him of violating the order.

“Apparently, she filed documents to say that she had violated the restraining order by sending text messages, talking to her and seeing her in San Francisco …” She was furious at a text message. “Send me to the district (prison) for breaking the curb order … some of which, as you can probably guess, she was more than an accomplice! I can’t give a fucking fat rat!” !! ”

In another message, Depp expressed outrage over Heard’s alleged refusal to work with him to reach an agreement on his divorce, and denied that he abused her during his 15-month marriage.

“I want this done as much as she does!” he added. “What can I do? Accept something that never happened !? And just swallow a ** cheeky lie” to save him from a ** ** ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡. Th ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡I said, don’t tell me anything again !! be reasonable … I am not paying an unsupervised (sic) fee of & # 39; packed woman & # 39; in the back for her. ”

“Lone Ranger“The actor is currently suing chiefs in the British tabloid The Sun for claims he was guilty of domestic violence, which led to the protection order. He claims the allegations damaged his ability to work and affected his divorce agreement. The full case is due to be heard on March 23.

Depp is also investigating Heard for defamation in Virginia for an opinion he wrote for The Washington Post after the divorce, when he referred to himself as “a public character representing domestic abuse.”

It seeks damages of over $ 50 million (38.7 million) in that case.

Next article



Brad Pitt chose his daughter for BAFTA after his surgery