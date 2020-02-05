Johnny Depp was involved in the co-production of Shane MacGowan’s documentary

Johnny Depp came on board as the producer of a documentary about Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Shane, led by British filmmaker Julien Temple, will show the artist’s unseen footage from Temple’s own archives, interspersed with specially commissioned animations.

The Pogues – Shane Macgowan (Photo by Brian Rasic / Getty Images)

HanWay Films has acquired worldwide distribution rights and will present the project in the upcoming European film market, reports Variety. Altitude Films will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland before it will be broadcast on BBC Four at a later date.

Temple will produce with Nitrate Film with Johnny Depp and Stephen Deuters through Depp’s manufacturing companies Infinitum Nihil and Stephen Malit.

Depp said in a statement: “Having known Shane for 30 years, I am honored to produce the final film about both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the 20th century.”

According to a film release, Shane will “unveil its true punk and poetic nature and celebrate its 60th birthday, when singers, movie stars and rock’n’roll outlaws gathered to remember the knees.”

Temple said, “It’s not easy to make a film about Shane MacGowan. The next thing I can imagine is one of these David Attenborough films. They set the camera traps. You wait and wait, hoping that the snow leopard will one day release it. If you actually capture the unique power of Shane’s personality, even for a moment on the screen, you’ll find that it was all worth it. “

Ralph Steadman, a Welsh illustrator known for working with the American writer Hunter S. Thompson, delivers artwork that Jonny Halifax is said to animate.