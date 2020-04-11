Johnny Depp’s son is only 18 years old. Tom Sis and Lily-Rose shared a very rare photo without a cover.

Happy birthday Jacques Depp!

The last few years Johnny DeppThe girl’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp As a talented model and actress, she began to have a very different name from her father’s.

Even the PDA-filled steamy romantic image with the throne star was politely revived by the tabloids. Timothy ChalametBayna.

Related: Amber Heard investigator calls Johnny Depp an “angel”

But what about his younger brother?

The last time we saw Jack Depp was when he was doing Camo while bullying little Winnipeg in the role of his sister’s bizarre monster, Yoga Hossers. (Johnny and Mom Vanessa Paradis also available in Indian cuts!)

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VF7LqfW5wXY (/ insert)

However, as of Thursday, Lil Jack is officially a man and celebrated his 18th birthday on April 9th.

So Lily-Rose decided to celebrate by giving gifts to other people – a very rare picture of celebuspawn teenagers. No heels!

On the greeting video, his older sister:

My little baby Jackie is 18 years old. Happy birthday to my child, my heart and soul. I love you so much!

Page! He posted an amazing collection of photos of little Depps taken as a child …

And it’s doubling as follows after Thursday’s post! / (c) Lily-Rose Depp / Instagram

But the real gold was Jack’s current picture.

Shirtless picture.

Just write shorts, shorts, song. / (c) Lily-Rose Depp / Instagram

He’s all grown up! It’s hot! (We say that we are now 18 years old …

Also, her older sister decided to throw the poor guy into the trap of her Instagram thirst for HILARIOUS! Of course, it was also interesting, when the ladies commented:

“He is, my lord

“He’s throwing a good regime”

“Send me his address!”

But most of the messages were words of love from real friends. Lily and her star Harley Quinn Smith wrote:

“Wow, happy birthday. ❤️ ”

His father – the only director of his Jack – Kevin Smith said:

“Jack is responsible for spinning my favorite movie bird.” Wow! Wow! Wow! I’m late! Oh? “Happy birthday, darling.

Elizabeth Chambers (aka Mrs. Armi Hammer) wrote:

“Ah, I remember he turned 10!” Happy birthday, Jack ❤️❤️❤️ ”

He also won some hearts from the Blue Is The Warmest Color star Adele Exarchopoulos to Naomi Campbell yourself!

Will this positive response lead Jack to have a public IG account? We doubt it – according to his father, he has no interest in becoming an actor. But who knew he would decide who he was, right?

Good day!

(Photo by Cinzia Camela / WENN / Avalon / Lily-Rose Depp / Instagram.)