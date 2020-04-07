Johnny Garagno Ready to Move After the ‘Final Chapter’ With Tommaso Ciampa on NXT

The competition between NXT superstar Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa has been the heart and soul of this brand for more than four years.

What began with their 2016 battle on the Cruiserweight Classic, then led to their unlikely team becoming #DIY and they won the tag team — and finally produced a turn of Ciampa heels on Gargano and three classic battles between them, where Tommaso would win two. However, before the two can “explode”, Ciampa will need neck surgery, making their plans stop.

Now that both are healthy, Gargano finally wants to finish their competition. But what should have been the culmination of years of strife must now change, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NXT Takeover: Tampa should be the setting for this last meeting, but now both will have an empty arena match which will be aired on Wednesday.

“This is a little disappointing. You have high hopes, aspirations for this match, or the culmination of this hostility that has been going on for more than four years at this time,” Gargano told Newsweek on Tuesday. “You hope the dream ends, the dream scenario. The crowded house, the amazing atmosphere of takeover, but it all happens, friend. You cannot predict these things.”

Gargano has spent the past few weeks watching a lot of Netflix and Disney +. WrestleMania 36 gave “Johnny Wrestling” something to watch this weekend and now he will be at home watching his fight with Ciampa water on NXT television. Although not ideal, Gargano is excited and nervous to see how it works and how the fans react. He guarantees, that, his match with Ciampa will be something fans don’t want to miss.

Newsweek met with the former NXT Champion to talk about his final chapter with Ciampa, his journey from winning the title a year ago and beyond.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Johnny Gargano spoke with Triple H and Tommaso Ciampa on the NXT episode.

Since you are watching WrestleMania 36 this weekend, what is your favorite match?

Dude, that’s difficult. I think Rhea and Charlotte have the best match in that environment. I think that’s the prototype for all the matches in the upcoming empty arena. It’s very physical and intense keeps you as a spectator.

Obviously, I like Firefly Fun House. I think it’s very unique and as a long time viewer, (if it’s about) paying loyal viewers, I chose it. If you are a big fan, you like the game. And of course the Boneyard match, you can’t leave without mentioning it. They all live alone and they are all different.

We live in a different world now, where you can have different types of matches and all three in that category are the best.

I cannot argue with that. If you were at Firefly Fun House, would you be worried about what was being said about your life and career?

Oh man If I were in the Firefly Fun House match with Bray (Wyatt), if we talk about the past, you would raise me to work at WWE without a contract with Tommaso and have my old body when I was a little fat too. I will only gain weight.

That would be the opposite of John Cena. Cena being more ripped playing Prototype, I will only get fewer ripped as “Beginning in NXT Johnny Gargano.” (laugh)

They advertise your match with Ciampa as the “Final Chapter,” but there is no real final in wrestling. What can you say about this match?

As you said, there is no real finality. I compare it to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, whenever they are around each other, it always seems to go a certain way. The term “forever” is widely spoken, but I don’t know how long, with the history of Tommaso’s neck surgery and things like that. I don’t know how much longer he will do this, I don’t know how much longer I will do this, so now I will say that this is the “last round” between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and we treat him like that. We treat it as if it were the end.

I think this is really the perfect end to our story. I know people will be surprised by that, seeing how it is not in front of a crowded audience in a crazy atmosphere of takeover, but that is not the story of Tommaso and me, we did not start that way. We started as two alone people, who didn’t have a contract, who were thrown together in the emergency tag team. We never gave up anything. So it is right that only the two of us are in an empty warehouse to see who is a better man.

I will say this: This will be something very unique, something very special. This is definitely one of the most interesting and unique things I have ever followed. And as a fan, I think everyone will enjoy it.

Your feud with Ciampa has been going on for years. Do you think we will see something like that again?

That’s difficult. In this day and age with people who have the short-term attention span that they want now. Once they get a match, they want the next one. They are so numerous that generations do not tell stories (long term). I’m also part of that generation, so I watch YouTube videos and there are 10-second commercials and I don’t want to watch commercials. I want to watch the video now. So I think our situation made this long, with Tommaso tearing off the ACL when he turned on me. With Tommaso breaking his neck last year, or having our last match during this year’s pandemic. We cannot predict these things. These things are not things you can write about.

But the story of me and Tommaso made something out of a bad situation. And we will do it again. I know many people wonder why this is happening now. Yeah, because you have to. It must end for us to continue and I think the “Final Chapter” is a chapter that many people will remember for a long time.

How does it feel to have your clash in front of anyone, instead of a hot crowd at Takeover?

Rather disappointing. You have high hopes, aspirations for this match. For the culmination of this dispute which has been ongoing for more than four years at this time. You hope the dream ends, the dream scenario. The crowded house, the amazing takeover atmosphere. But many things happened, man. You cannot predict these things.

We might look back on this many years from now and say, “You know, the match that Johnny and Tommaso did on Wednesday on the USA Network, the fifth and final match of their feud -” Final Chapter “- it was special. That thing is unique. “

And Tommaso and I have done so many things together – we have so many crazy matches that people remember, but this one will be unique. It will stand alone for what it is, how it is shot, what is done. I say everything happens for a reason and I believe that, and I think we have done the best of this one.

A year ago, you finally won the NXT Championship. How was the trip to this point for you?

This is crazy with everything that happened. Winning the title last year was also a difficult year for me. I have several injuries that make me slip a little. I have a problem with my feet, my neck. Only years of accumulation of wear and tear. And then NXT was on the USA Network. That is something that I feel hasn’t had the chance to be a part of it yet. I am very excited for NXT to get on the USA Network and to get the stages that I think are feasible. And because of injuries and things like that, I haven’t really been able to set my foot into that area.

I have been doing the same thing from the start here at NXT, so I’m excited for something new. I’m excited for something fresh, excited to try new characters and get my feet in the new world that we play here. I think that’s a big important reason why this Tommaso thing must end. We must move forward so that I can move forward and do new things and my own thing that I really like. That’s where I am personally, and I can’t wait to see what will happen in the future because it will be fresh and completely new to me.

When you say a new character, are you talking about what fans have seen in the last few weeks? Gargano who is more intense and makes no sense? Or is it something we have to wait and see?

I think we might have to wait and see for that one. (laugh) I would say that I’ve thought about it for a long time. I’ve said I’ve done the same thing for most of my career and I’ve been somewhat pigeonholed, which as a player you don’t want to be pigeonholed. So I know many people really insist that Johnny Gargano is this “baby face of a generation” or “great underdog.” It’s a little hard to be an underdog when you have the most championships in NXT history and the main events are more Takeovers than anyone. So it’s rather difficult. I’m not the oppressed anymore – I’m really not. I have been an underdog for a very long time.

I’m just happy to try something new. If you think you know Johnny Gargano, you don’t know.

You mentioned that you cannot dive into NXT’s “US Network Era”, but the brand is so deep that it keeps flowing. Is there any fear of moving forward without you? Or are you happy that you don’t have to lift your own brand?

That’s the best thing about NXT: its talented list. I will place our list against any list in the world. And that is male and female.

Talent-wise, this is amazing. Many people talk about my and Tommaso’s match, but you can’t forget that there is a very bad ladder match that will be amazing. With Candice (LeRae), Tegan (Nox), Dakota (Kai), Mia (Yim), Chelsea (Green), and Io (Shirai).

They are very talented and the girls will do crazy ladder matches, I guarantee it. So people talk about me and Tommaso, but they should talk about the ladder match. This will be the next level and talk about what NXT is.

It’s not just about me and Tommaso – it’s about the ladies in the ladder match, it’s about the Unquestioned Era, Keith Lee, Dream, Matt Riddle. I can really continue to talk about these people because we have a very deep and talented list.

I know John Cena talked a lot about this. This is not just about one more person. We reach all these different demographics and there are all different places and people will like different things.

People are not interested in one man, time is over. With the internet and how today’s fans are, people aren’t all-in on just one person. There was a time when underdog Johnny Gargano was the top babyface in the world, but that time was long gone. It’s okay for viewers to like what they like, enjoy what they like, hate what they hate – I guess – and NXT has something for everyone. And speaking as some people consider the “face of NXT,” we have so many people who can carry this brand and the main event at every show in the world.

What I found interesting about the conditions of your match with Ciampa was how Triple H said that if you two fight again after Wednesday, both of you will be expelled from NXT. Why does that matter in this match?

I want to be on NXT. I know Tommaso in the notes said he wanted to be on NXT. Many people on record said they wanted to be on NXT. People who aren’t at NXT say they want to be at NXT. It talks about what the brand is – which speaks for freedom and stability and the representation that NXT has for you to go there and give everything to you and put your heart there.

NXT is about passion, friends. We are all excited here and it’s not just about the passion about our work; We are passionate about brands. We are all a team and want to build this.

This is not the place we want NXT. We have higher aspirations and goals and we will all continue to work for it. (Triple H) said that if Tommaso and I had a fight again, we would both run out of NXT. We love NXT and we don’t want to go anywhere. If it tells you something, it tells you you want to listen to NXT on Wednesday night because it will be the last game between me and Tommaso Ciampa and you will want to watch it live because you don’t want to be pampered. I promise you that. Don’t be one of those people on your cellphone on Twitter and you are spoiled. You do not want to be that man. You will want to watch it live.

Tommaso Ciampa (right) in the ring with Triple H (center) and Johnny Gargano on the March 25 episode of NXT.

WWE

Are you open to not being NXT? You’ve used SmackDown and RAW in the past – can you do it again?

I mean … it will all depend on the right place, the right time for me. It also depends on where I am physically and mentally. I know many people want to see it. They talk a lot about that. Maybe people feel fed up with NXT, I don’t know. (laugh)

NXT is all I want from wrestling and it only talks from the heart. That’s the real me talking to you now. I like NXT and nothing is better for me. I didn’t discuss this because of the bright lights and crazy fame – I understand this because I like wrestling, and tell good stories. I like to be involved in various things and be able to tell the story that I want to tell and make people trust me. I like people to trust me. Let people trust me and give me a ball, I want that ball.

So, it will take a lot. (laugh) It took a lot for me to leave. At this time, I will say no. I said I was NXT for life and I’m not lying. It’s on a shirt, so it must be right.

I will end with this: Your match with Ciampa and hostility has been well documented, but what do you and the fans get from it?

I am very happy. People will see it and, as an artist, when you put yourself there, it takes a lot of things. I think me and Tommaso’s story, as told for four years, all culminated (Wednesday) night in a very unique and special way. On the one hand you will not want to miss. I think when everything is said and done, Tommaso Ciampa will know who is a better man. And all of you at home will know who is a better man. I am happy and nervous, but it will be a very cold night.

Johnny Gargano will face Tommaso Ciampa at NXT on Wednesday, at 8 pm. ET on the USA Network.