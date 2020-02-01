Johnny Orlando and Mackenzie Ziegler arrive together in the studio! | Johnny Orlando, Kenzie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler

Johnny orlando and Mackenzie Ziegler could work together on new music!

17-year-old “Waste My Time” singer and 15-year-old dancer teamed up JohnnyMost recent YouTube video, titled “Johnny orlando: Grammy Week BTS + 17th anniversary. “

In the video, Johnny takes fans for a week into his life, with pre-Grammy parties and birthday celebrations.

He also stops at the studio with Mackenzie.

“We’re going to the studio right now to do something very secret, so don’t tell anyone you’ve seen this,” Johnny jokes in the clip.

Johnny orlando and Mackenzie Ziegler have already collaborated on “Day & Night” and “What If”, and they toured together.

We will have to wait and see! Watch the video now.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7v3rGwbXhN4 [/ integrated]

Johnny Orlando: Grammy Week BTS + 17th Anniversary

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB