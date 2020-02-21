[Johnny Orlando Formally Releases ‘Phobias’ – Hear Now!]

Johnny Orlando is switching items up in his new single “Phobias!”

The 17-year-outdated singer and social media star just dropped the song, which he formerly claimed was the “start of a thing new.”

Immediately after the launch,Johnny took to his Instagram to thank followers for their support so considerably.

“#Phobias is out now everywhere! this song indicates so much to me & i’m so delighted it is ultimately out in the planet. this one’s unique. go stream it!!🖤🖤,” Johnny wrote.

“Phobias” is offered on all digital vendors or can be streamed below…

Click inside of to examine the lyrics to “Phobias”…

