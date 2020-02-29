Johnny Orlando’s Acquired ‘Phobias’ in His New New music Movie – Observe!

Johnny Orlando has dropped his brand-new audio online video for “Phobias!”

Right after releasing the tune last 7 days, the 17-yr-aged singer shared the new visible with enthusiasts on Friday (February 28).

Shots: Check out the latest photos of Johnny Orlando

It also stars Andi Mack‘s Emily Skinner.

“Sorry for the technical concerns but the #PHOBIASVIDEO is out now in all places!!” Jacob wrote on Instagram. “This ones seriously unique. arrive check out with me, i’ll be answering issues in the responses all weekend extensive allows go!!❤️ @emilyskinner.”

View the “Phobias” video clip now!

ICYMI, Johnny Orlando also just lately collaborated with BFF Mackenzie Ziegler.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rKP5DcqN_S0" width="500"></noscript>

Johnny Orlando – Phobias (Official Video clip)