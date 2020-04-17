Johnny Vegas mourns the death of his uncle, thanking the nursing home staff

Johnny Vegas revealed sad news to fans (photo: ITV / REX)

Johnny Vegas shared his regret with fans when he revealed that his beloved uncle had died in a nursing home.

The comedian went on Twitter to thank the fans for cheering him up when he revealed the sad news of losing his family.

He wrote on Twitter: “I came home this early evening in a much needed brevity courtesy of our Twitter community.

“Thank you, it was a much needed entertainment after losing a very beloved family member yesterday.

“Not to Kovid19, but I’m sure you’ll understand our sense of loss …

“Therefore, as a family, we want to express our sincere gratitude to Barbara Eckersley and the amazing team at Haydock Suite, Eccleston Court for compassion and dedication to Francis Pennington, my uncle Frank, especially in such difficult late circumstances.”

He added: “His daughters Julie and Alison, devoted wife Barbara and all of us who loved him, would like to express grateful relief despite the sadness thanks to your care.

“Thank you as a family for dignity in later life and for a peaceful transition from the diligence they gave him. RIP Frank x ‘.

While Johnny revealed that his uncle did not have a coronavirus, he tirelessly works to help his local community and NHS staff in a pandemic.

It provides food and supply boxes for vulnerable residents of St Helens, as well as NHS employees who were unable to reach the supermarket.

1,000 free tickets for his upcoming route, which was postponed to October, were also allocated to NHS employees to thank for their work on the front lines.

