Johnson comes closer, Needham gathers Natick in BSC girls hoop action – Boston Herald

NEEDHAM – Avery Johnson could feel her nerves during the confrontation with the number five of Needham’s Bay State Conference with the seventh ranking Natick Saturday.

But the nerves of the second guard never came to the surface, not even during the most tense moments of the game when the Rockets recovered from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Johnson hit two coupling 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points, while junior striker Caroline Klemm filled the stat sheet with 17 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to compensate a monster performance of Natick’s Brenna McDonald because Needham came from behind to defeat the Redhawks, 61-56, for an eighth consecutive victory.

“Last year I didn’t really play that much, it gave me a lot of drive this year to push myself mentally,” said Johnson, daughter of former Boston College coach Erik Johnson, now assistant to Needham’s staff. “I had a few not very good games in recent days and today I really wanted to leave it all behind.”

Behind McDonald’s dominant game, the Yale committed 23 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Natick (10-2) shot ahead with a 16-2 tear that bridged the third and fourth quarters.

Freshman Madi Forman (13 points, 12 rebounds) contributed to the point and Laney Ross hit a 3-pointer to give the Redhawks their biggest lead, 50-41, 6:15.

Needham (12-1) broke through the deficit thanks to a reverse layup and a basket in transition from Klemm, but Ross (12 points) answered with her fourth triple of the game to reduce the lead to 55-49 with 2: 52 left.

The rockets were ready a minute later, Lucy Dorion made a cross-court pass to Johnson in the far corner and Johnson lowered Needham’s first 3-pointer of the second half. Klemm followed with another transition bucket and a few free throws that put the Rockets forward, 56-55, with 1:10 left.

Johnson then came through again when Kiara McIntyre (16 points) got a pass for her at the exact spot where she hit the previous trey and Johnson drilled the shot again from the corner for the much needed breathing room with 20.1 seconds to go.

“I’m really proud of this because they trust me,” Johnson said. “(McIntyre) and Klemm are of course really great players, but they relied on shooters like me and Madison (Shaker).”

Although Johnson was in the spotlight, Needham also relied on his defense to come up with the necessary stops that were needed in a back and forth affair with 10 lead changes. The Rockets late-game press hampered Natick and Needham kept the Redhawks without a field goal for the final 2:52 of the game.

“That is what really sealed the game for us was that we woke up and played defense,” said Needham coach Amanda Sheehy. “They responded and it speaks volumes of who they are.”