Johnson County Caucus Recap

Democrats

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had the most support after the first staging.

Candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg were not viable after the first counts.

The realignment culminated when almost all of Buttigieg’s supporters moved into Senator Amy Klobuchar’s camp.

One of two initially undecided voters took part.

After a single caucuser had to be exchanged, he said: “I came with them. I really like Pete Buttigieg’s positive message, but he wasn’t viable. So it was time to make a decision. “

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s district captain said Iowa City’s diversity is difficult to plan. She believes that this could at least have affected their shortcomings.

Republican

About 75 people gathered in the district of the University of Dubuque. Some of them included first-time visitors and former Democrats, from hats to t-shirts.

Trump won the site in a landslide, with only 9 ballots supporting other candidates.

They said they plan to maintain this momentum through November.

The summary according to the Johnson County Caucus first appeared in the KWWL.