Johnson County hospitals and overall health officers adapt to have on amid outbreak

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Johnson County made the decision to shut all federal government properties to the community setting up Tuesday afternoon to lessen the chance of spreading the novel coronavirus. But county officials reassured individuals Tuesday they’re still giving health and fitness rewards that lots of families rely on.

A person of all those advantages is Females, Infants and Kids guidance providers, or WIC, which aid minimal-revenue mothers pay out for little one meals, teach them in correct breast feeding and a lot more.

Johnson County General public Wellness Director Dave Koch claimed the department is transitioning to above-the-cellphone consultations and can remotely reload playing cards that store monetary added benefits.

“You can find surely means that we are assuring people today we serve are even now becoming served,” Koch mentioned.

Dave Wilson, Johnson County’s Unexpected emergency Administration Agency director, requested people to think about if they can assist look at young children for mothers and fathers who do the job in sites like hospitals.

“The last detail we want is a nurse to not be ready to arrive to function since they will not have some thing to do with their young ones,” Wilson explained.

Mercy Iowa Town joined county officials at an afternoon information convention and talked about measures it is taking to proceed giving treatment when preventing a additional spread of COVID-19.

The clinic constructed an outdoor “take a look at tent” to display incoming clients who are looking at indications of COVID-19 (coughing, fever and shortness of breath) but stressed it really is only for sufferers who’ve called ahead so the medical center can put together for their arrival.

“We are making ready for the worst and hoping for the best,” Margaret Reese claimed, president of the Mercy Iowa Town Foundation.

Mercy Iowa City has treated two sufferers diagnosed with COVID-19 1 improved and was launched.

