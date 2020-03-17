Johnson County supervisors maintain crisis conference to talk about COVID-19 reaction

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Johnson County Board of Supervisors held an crisis conference Tuesday early morning to explore if and how it would maintain the doors open to the public and what staff are viewed as crucial.

There are presently 15 situations of COVID-19 in Johnson County and just one situation of local community distribute, according to the Iowa Division of Community Health. (Click in this article for the most up to day selection)

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is keeping an unexpected emergency meeting with county dept. heads to examine their response to the COVID-19. At this time There has been 1 scenario of local community unfold in this county. They say a disaster proclamation is coming tomorrow. A lot more info tonight pic.twitter.com/F2lAA37ou0

The county can’t assistance owning each and every employee telecommute. County Supervisor and Board Chair, Rod Sullivan mentioned each individual department necessary to make a record of staff who could get the job done off-web site.

“So we will need to be thoughtful who definitely can work from home,” said Sullivan.

As social distancing ramps up, the board and department heads are seeking to ascertain how to restrict publicity for county personnel even though they maintain critical products and services open up.

“It truly is being open, we did make a whole lot of modifications. You read some of them in terms of men and women trying to make appointments not to drop in kind of things. We’re pushing everything we maybe can mail and on line,” stated Sullivan.

At the human products and services making counters, do the job stations, and touchpoints are having excess notice but truly officials, this sort of as Johnson County Emergency Administration Director, Dave Wilson claimed it arrives down to the public.

“We see a large amount of the neighborhood just not using this significantly as we would like way too,” explained Wilson, “What we have to have as individuals in socially liable for applying fantastic community hygiene, keep dwelling. Just take benefit of that social distancing, if you can.”

Sheriff’s deputies, ambulance personnel, health care examiners, and public health and fitness workers are all selected as vital services. Nonetheless, with university closing leaders are now scrambling for methods and seeking for steerage from the Iowa Division of Community Wellbeing and Division of Training.

“We’ve been in continuous conversation with the Iowa Town city supervisor and if they close up carrying out anything will be a section of it,” explained Sullivan.

In the meantime, Wilson explained it may perhaps arrive down to group associates stepping in to assist neighbors observing the youngsters of critical workers.

Wilson also encourages corporations that shut their doorways to consider donating provides to hospitals and companies.

“We truly need to have sanitizing wipes for healthcare and M-95 masks for health care. If your place did near and you’d have PPE in your put, call your medical center, your well being treatment provider or logistics at the county emergency management,” explained Wilson.

