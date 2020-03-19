Johnson Draws Fireplace For Coronavirus Remarks: It is ‘Not A Demise Sentence’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) got himself into warm drinking water following a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday night time that captured his perspective toward the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson instructed the newspaper that despite the fact that he’s not denying that COVID-19 is a “nasty disease”and how it is “obviously devastating” to among 1 and 3.4 percent of the inhabitants, the Wisconsin Republican estimated that 97 to 99 per cent “will get by way of this” and produce immunities.

Johnson went on to say that it’s not well worth shutting down the economy because “tens of thousands of persons die on the highways.”

“It’s a risk we accept so we can go about,” Johnson reported. “We do not shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people today die from the prevalent flu.”

Johnson added that regardless of the coronavirus obtaining a far higher fatality charge than the seasonal flu, COVID-19 is “not a dying sentence” besides for possibly no much more than 3.4 per cent of our population, but he thinks it is “probably far much less.”

Johnson’s most current remarks aren’t considerably off from all those he produced to The New York Occasions previous 7 days that took aim at how “all individuals are hearing about are the deaths.”

“I’m confident the fatalities are horrific, but the flip aspect of this is the huge bulk of folks who get coronavirus do endure,”’ Johnson reported.

Johnson’s comments to the Journal immediately drew backlash on social media:

can we quarantine stupidity https://t.co/8rObENmmWI

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2020

Ron Johnson appears to be like at the statistical shiny aspect of hundreds of countless numbers or probably thousands and thousands of Americans dying of a pandemic https://t.co/P61ZN4WFrN

— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 18, 2020

“a solitary death is a tragedy, a million, a statistic.” – ron johnson, in essence

— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 19, 2020

“I’m confident the fatalities are horrific, but” https://t.co/HYKnN9Ndpt

— Philip Bump (@pbump) March 18, 2020

1 of the fun points about these persons downplaying rona fatalities (Ron Johnson, Musk, and so forth) is they keep indicating “cars get rid of so many much more people today!!” and they are so suitable, it seriously is disgraceful that we tolerate cars https://t.co/dak5PCkoBj

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) March 18, 2020

Ron Johnson is an fool. Approx 2% of the place died in the Civil War and it completely transformed a million issues (like the way faith was practiced, for 1) see Drew Gilpin Faust’s excellent reserve: https://t.co/UF7ZT2VT3Y https://t.co/vcRKqKrJHK

— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) March 19, 2020

Study Johnson’s job interview in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel here.