Johnson Publishing Co. art auction raises nearly $ 3 million, exceeding expectations

Artworks that once owned the Michigan Avenue offices of Johnson Publishing Co. , who filed for bankruptcy in April, raised nearly $ 3 million at an auction last week – more than doubling expectations.

The 87 African-American art pieces were sold at a live auction on January 30 in New York City.

At the top of the list was the oil on canvas by artist Henry Ossawa Tanner entitled “Moonrise by Kasbah (Morocco)”, which sold for $ 365,000.

A piece by Carrie Mae Weems that describes the black migration to Chicago from the southern states through a series of seven lifelike images sold for $ 305,000.

Other notable sales: Dindga McCannon’s oil on canvas entitled “The Last Farewell” sold for $ 161,000, Kenneth Victor Young’s oil on canvas titled “Upper Egypt” sold for $ 87,500 and Walter H. Williams’s oil on canvas titled “White Butterfly” sold for $ 125,000.

The auction was the last major item in the sales pieces of Johnson Publishing assets.

“Moonrise by Kasbah (Morocco)”, an oil painting from 1912 on canvas by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Thanks to Swann Auction Galleries

A collection of dresses and other fashion items were auctioned on December 6. They were part of a traveling fashion show of the company, which published magazines in Ebony and Jet and cosmetics from Fashion Fair.

In July, the company’s historic photo archive raised $ 30 million from a consortium of philanthropic groups that promised to give the trump card to museums and research centers.

And in November, a group of investors including former Johnson Publishing director Desiree Rogers bought the fashion line Fashion Fair for $ 1.85 million.

In 2016, Ebony and Jet were sold to Clear View Group, a stock company in Texas. Johnson Publishing headquarters, Michigan Avenue, the only Chicago high-rise building ever designed and owned by an African American, was sold in 2017 and has since been converted into apartments.

One of a series of seven panels produced by artist Carrie Mae Weems. The collection features framed chromogenic prints that have sandblasted text in the glass. Courtesy Swann Auction Galleries

Two of the main claimants for the bankruptcy are Rogers, who also served as White House Social Secretary under the then President Barack Obama, and former Johnson Publishing heiress Linda Johnson Rice.

Pending approval by the court, the net proceeds from the art sale go to Rogers, said Neville Reid, a bankruptcy lawyer who works with the bankruptcy trustee who is responsible for investigating assets, selling them and distributing the assets. proceeds to creditors.

“White Butterfly”, an oil painting from 1969 on canvas by Walter J. Williams. Thanks to Swann Auction Galleries