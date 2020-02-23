[johnson-sisters-yara-shahidi-&-marsai-martin-share-sweet-minute-at-naacp-image-awards]

Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin pose jointly on the carpet at the 2020 NAACP Graphic Awards held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday (February 22) in Pasadena, Calif.

The black-ish co-stars had been joined at the function by their on monitor brothers Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown.

Also in attendance ended up Yara‘s developed-ish household – Francia Raisa, Chloe Bailey, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Luka Sabbat.

The night time in advance of, Marsai picked up three awards at the pre-awards exhibit evening meal, exactly where a lot of of the ish stars all stepped out as nicely.

developed-ish, black-ish and the stars of both of those reveals were being nominated for several NAACP Image awards this 12 months. See which awards they won in this article!

FYI: Yara is carrying a Gucci dress. Marsai is donning Ermanno Scervino. Chloe is donning Sally LaPoint. Marcus is sporting Kris Goyri. Trevor is putting on a Richard James fit.