Johnson welcomes the “fresh start” in the UK

Britain starts the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day – as a proud nation that has regained its sovereignty or as a diminished presence in Europe and the world – will still be up for debate.

The EU needs to recover from one of its biggest setbacks in 62 years of history to face an increasingly complex world as its former member on the other side of the Channel becomes a competitor.

Britain officially leaves the EU at 11 p.m. local time on Friday, midnight in Brussels (11 p.m. GMT). The departure takes place three and a half years after the country has decided with a majority of 52 to 48 percent to leave the club that joined in 1973. The reciters celebrate in London. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political phase that has bitterly divided the nation since the Brexit referendum in 2016. ((AP)

It is the first time that a country has left the EU and many in the block have spent that day. In Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen complained that “a new chapter for our Union of 27 will begin with the sunrise tomorrow”.

However, she warned that Brexit Day would be a great loss for Britain, and said the island nation was heading towards a more lonely existence.

“Strength is not in the great isolation, but in our unique union.”

Newspapers across the continent headlined “Adieu to Europe” and “Bye-Bye!” next to a Union Jack flag.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a cabinet meeting in Sunderland in north-east England. It is said to deliver a pre-recorded address to the country one hour before departure and to describe Brexit as “not an end but a beginning”.

According to his office, he will call it “a moment of real national renewal and change”.

The government hopes that the moment will be marked in a dignified, non-triumphal manner, with red, white, and blue lights illuminating government buildings, and a countdown clock projected onto the Prime Minister’s 10 Downing St residence.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the University of Sunderland’s Industry Center. (AP)

Inside, Mr. Johnson meets with Brexit ministers, aides, officials, and activists for a reception with English sparkling wine and canapes, including shortbread with English blue cheese and roast beef with Yorkshire pudding.

Some Brexit supporters will hold more violent celebrations. Arch Brexit Nigel Farage and his group of followers will gather in London’s Parliament Square for patriotic songs and speeches to mark a moment that even Mr. Farage sometimes doubted he would ever come.

Others don’t feel like a party. Attorney Alice Cole-Roberts said she expected “more and more frustration” as Brexit unfolds.

“It’s a very sad day,” she said.

“I am very upset that we are leaving the European Union and I only wish it hadn’t happened.”

Over the next eleven months, the EU and the UK will already compete to negotiate a trade and security agreement as part of their new relationships.

“It is clear that the EU will be united in defending its interests,” said Ms. von der Leyen.

“The rule for all third countries is that benefits can only be achieved by recognizing EU internal market rules.”

Protesters lower a banner that reads “Stay here, fight here, migrants in, Tories out”. (AP)

The UK has already vowed that it will not agree to abide by EU rules in return for full trade.

“As good friends, we can be tough and fair in negotiations,” she said.

How the movement started

Britain has never been a full member of the EU, but leaving the bloc has long been considered a side issue.

It gradually gained strength within the Conservative Party, which has a wing of violent “Eurosceptics” – opponents of EU membership.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum and said he wanted to solve the problem once and for all.

It didn’t work that way. Since the 2016 vote, the UK has had violent negotiations with the EU, which eventually allowed divorce settlement to be reached at the end of last year. But Britain is likely to leave the bloc as split as on the day of the referendum.

On the whole, the British cities voted to remain in the EU, while the small cities voted to leave. England and Wales supported Brexit, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to remain.

The European flag (left) and the Union Jack (right) fly with other European flags outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Eastern France). (AP)

Scottish Brexit Secretary Mike Russell urged the EU to “leave light for Scotland” so that it could eventually return.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that her Scottish National Party would continue to pressure the British government to approve a second referendum on Scottish independence.

“I think a referendum will come in handy this year,” she said.

“I think it can be delivered this year and I will continue to do everything I can to achieve it.”

Mr. Johnson has ruled out a second independence vote. Scotland voted in a 2014 referendum to remain in the UK, which the Prime Minister said was a unique opportunity.

In Edinburgh, the EU flag is not lowered on Friday evening in front of the Scottish Parliament. Legislators there voted to keep it as a symbol of their rejection of Brexit. The EU pro-Scottish government will light two government buildings in blue and yellow on the EU flag on Friday.

London, home to more than a million EU citizens, also voted by a large margin to stay in the block. Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has linked the Brexit vote to an increase in xenophobic abuse, said the British capital would remain “a truly global European city”.

During a media conference in the Parlamentarium in Brussels, shadows of the audience appear on a screen with the EU stars. (AP)

“We continue to be a beacon of progressive ideas, liberal values, and decency and diversity,” Khan said in a statement.

“And we will continue to welcome people from all over the world, regardless of the color of their skin, the color of their passport or the color of their national flag.”

The United Kingdom and the EU have allowed themselves an eleven-month “transition period” during which the United Kingdom will continue to abide by the rules of the bloc to conclude new trade, security and a host of other areas.

Negotiations are slated to start in March and the first signs are not encouraging.

The Johnson government hopes to negotiate an agreement with the EU in addition to a free trade agreement with the United States. That should also be controversial.

Opposition politicians are already raising concerns on issues ranging from food safety standards – particularly the US practice of washing chickens with chlorine to kill germs – to drug prices.

In the English port of Dover, just 32 kilometers from France, the retiree Philip Barry welcomed the new era.

“I assume that the road will have one or two small bumps that will eventually level out,” he said.

“Someone once said short-term pain but long-term gains.”