Johnson’s controversial coronavirus solution, and why bathroom paper is jogging out

In the coronavirus-themed highlighted cartoon, Andy Davey pokes entertaining at the British isles government’s controversial reaction to the pandemic, which includes putting off demanding “social distancing” measures even as it seeks to delay its distribute by suggesting far better cleanliness and self-isolation for individuals enduring feasible indications these types of as persistent cough and fever.

Bob Moran | Telegraph

Bob Moran weighs in on studies of significant panic-purchasing of bathroom paper in countries this sort of as the US and the Uk as the coronavirus pandemic gains ground. Social distancing and self-isolation have been suggested as vital preventive steps for coronavirus, foremost to worry stockpiling across the environment.

Christian Adams | Night StandardChristian Adams pokes enjoyable at US President Donald Trump’s description of coronavirus, which originated in China but has since spread all over the globe, as a “foreign virus”, an solution that has been explained as “xenophobic”.

Carlos Latuff | Mondoweiss

As positive coronavirus cases are claimed in Palestine, Carlos Latuff seeks to depict the twin difficulties experiencing Palestinians.

Adam Zyglis | The Buffalo News

Adam Zyglis would make a issue about the ages of the two main candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden, 77, and Bernie Sanders, 78. He also seeks to observe exit poll reports that counsel Sanders’ younger supporters are not turning out in the requisite quantities to vote in his favour even while they are vocal backers of the chief on social media.

