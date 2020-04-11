Johnson’s UK is making ‘very good progress’ in the recovery of COVID-19

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been making great strides in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister said the outbreak was expected. Britain has not been reached.

The death toll of British hospitals from the virus reached nearly 9,000, with 980 more reported on Friday. That figure has surpassed the most recent day so far in Italy, which has become the country with the most deaths to date.

Among those infected was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in the early stages of recovery in a ward ward after spending three nights in intensive care.

“The Prime Minister continues to make excellent progress,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

On Friday, his office said Johnson was back on his feet as British newspapers reported that he was watching movies and reading letters sent to him to buy his pregnant Carrie Symonds, who he itself suffered COVID-19 symptoms.

Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus and ministers have asked Britons to watch the ban on social gatherings over Easter weekend if most in the country baths in sunny, spring time.

“SEE HOME”

“People need to stay home unless there is a very good reason not to,” said health minister Matt Hancock.

That message comes even as the government is under increasing pressure to detail how long tight curves in the movement will last, with the closure meaning many businesses are not operating.

Ministers said Britain needed to pass the climax of the uprising before the changes could be made, and Hancock said although the number of hospital admissions began to rise, there was not enough evidence to have confidence that they had passed. the worst.

“Our judgment is not yet ours. We have not seen enough flirting to say we have reached the top,” he told BBC radio.

A decision to close the lock will not be made until next week the government says, and some scientists have suggested the climax may still last. Hancock said “nobody knows” when.

“There are all suggestions. Their job is to make their best estimates and advise us and we have a whole load of different pieces of advice from different scientists,” he said.

The death rate is also expected to increase in the next few days, health officials cautioned, but said they hope the lockdown means the overall number of deaths will be less than 20,000.

RIGHTS RESERVED RIGHT

Johnson initially took a more moderate response to the outbreak than other European leaders but the trend changed when projects suggested that a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

The government was on fire for its initial response and a lack of preparation, and there was criticism on Saturday from doctors and nurses saying they had to treat patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.

Among those who died after testing positive for COVID-19 were 19 health care workers including 11 doctors.

The British Medical Association, representing physicians, says medics face a “nausea of ​​heart” when deciding whether to treat patients without proper protection and thus put themselves at risk.

The Royal College of Nursing said it was getting calls about the shortages, saying some staff were “petroleum.”

Hancock said 761 million PPE items were delivered to 1.4 million staff who worked for the National Health Service but had issues with ensuring the frontline was reached.

“Obviously it must be done to ensure that every single person who needs it gets the PPE they need,” he said. (Editing by Toby Chopra)