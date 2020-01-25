Johor aims to invest in petrochemicals and manufacturing from Malaysia

Johors Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar welcomes guests to the Chairman of the State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, on January 25, 2020 in Johor Baru. – Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, January 25 – The Johor state government plans to launch a trade mission to Hong Kong next month to attract investment primarily in petrochemicals and manufacturing.

Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, chair of the State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee, said the trade mission, which is being organized in partnership with Johor Corporation (JCorp), could potentially generate RM1 billion in investments.

He said that Hong Kong investors have expressed interest in moving their business to Johor after the ongoing political turmoil in the region.

“We’ll meet with three or four companies in Hong Kong, and if everything goes smoothly, we could potentially attract over RM1 billion in investments,” he told reporters today at his Chinese New Year open house.

On the current heat wave, which is expected to continue through March, Puah’s cloud sowing activities will take place later this month or in February.

“If the situation continues, it will be a challenge to make sure that the water supply is not interrupted, but we will take the necessary measures to prevent it,” he said, adding that the water level is currently that of the state Dams are satisfactory. – Bernama

