[johor-allocates-rm1m-for-repair-of-muar-riverbank,-claims-mb]

MUAR, Feb 23 — The Johor govt has allocated RM1 million for fix of the Muar riverbank around the Galeri Darurat Bukit Kepong here that was harmed owing to erosion.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal reported the repair service perform, involving a 100-metre stretch of the riverbank, was necessary for the security of people heading to the gallery.

“It is also to present a place for the public to carry out leisure things to do,” he stated in his speech at a “tahlil” which was held to commemorate the anniversary of the Bukit Kepong incident below today.

Also present was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Meanwhile, Mazlan, in his speech, explained the gallery contains “treasures” of the historic Bukit Kepong incident.

Dependent on stats by the Royal Malaysia Law enforcement (PDRM), the gallery had obtained a full of 191,275 site visitors till right now and the amount is anticipated to increase this year with much more tourists arriving in the point out for the Pay a visit to Johor Calendar year,” he added. — Bernama