[johor-amanah-denies-bn’s-promises-that-two-of-its-assemblymen-will-be-a-part-of-new-coalition-govt]

JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — The Johor chapter of Parti Amanah Negara has denied two of its assemblymen will be part of Barisan Nasional and PAS in a new and unnamed coalition that will be the up coming state government.

Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan named the announcement by Johor BN main Datuk Hasni Mohammad who is the incumbent state Opposition leader an act of provocation.

“Datuk Hasni’s statement is an act of provocation to split-up PH,” he explained in a assertion.

Aminolhuda clarified that all 9 Amanah assemblymen in Johor are nevertheless faithful to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which has collapsed at the federal level next Bersatu’s withdrawal and the dissolution of the Cupboard.

Amanah has 9 seats in the Johor assembl: Parit Yaani, Kota Iskandar, Senggarang, Kemelah, Simpang Jeram, Serom, Maharani, Mahkota and Pulai Sebatang.

Entirely, PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor condition. The remainder are 14 from DAP and 5 from PKR.

Bersatu has 11 seats.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and a single from PAS.

Earlier these days in a press convention held at the Johor Umno liaison workplace right here, Hasni claimed that all 11 assemblymen from Bersatu, 3 from PKR and two from Amanah have expressed their assistance for a new coalition, subsequent a dialogue with them that he said was mandated by BN.

Hasni reported the 16 assemblymen will be part of the 16 BN assemblymen and and just one from PAS to guidance the institution of a new point out governing administration.

For Johor, it has been broadly speculated that the southern point out will see a hung point out assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.