[johor-amanah-pledges-loyalty-to-pakatan-govt-and-dr-m-as-pm]

Johor Amanah main Aminolhuda Hassan said all nine of the point out chapters’ assemblymen have signed a Statutory Declaration to keep on being faithful to the Pakatan Harapan coalition. — Image by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — All 9 Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) condition assemblymen have signed a Statutory Declaration (SD) to keep on being faithful to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, explained party point out main Aminolhuda Hassan.

He explained the SD was signed very last Monday.

“Nine Amanah assemblymen, such as the Johor condition assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat, have signed the SD.

“I am assured that no 1 has breached their loyalty as we are self-assured that the PH federal government will continue to run at the federal and point out levels,” mentioned Aminolhuda at a press meeting held at the Thistle Lodge Johor Baru below nowadays.

Also current were Johor Amanah’s state assemblymen and senior members, together with its deputy chief Dzulkefly Ahmad, its vice-president Suhaizan and the condition chapter’s Youth main Taqiuddin Cheman.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, mentioned Johor Amanah has also declared its assistance for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the country as the prime minister.

Previously, Aminolhuda had denied the statement designed yesterday by Johor Barisan Nasional chief and point out Opposition chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad that there are Johor Amanah elected associates who will sign up for the new coalition.

“It is a desperate attempt to just take gain of the current political circumstance.

“This is a provocation to break up PH I am proud of the PH assemblymen that proceeds to be with PH as this commitment was a mandate provided to the people,” he said.

Yesterday, in a press meeting held at the Johor Umno liaison business office listed here, Hasni claimed that all 11 assemblymen from Bersatu, a few from PKR and two from Amanah have expressed their assist for a new coalition, pursuing a discussion with them that he stated was mandated by BN.

Hasni stated the 16 assemblymen will be a part of the 16 BN assemblymen and 1 from PAS to assistance the establishment of a new condition authorities.

For Johor, it has been extensively speculated that the southern state will see a hung point out assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor point out assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and just one from PAS.