[johor-crown-prince-rebukes-female-for-allegedly-nagging-jdt-participant-into-marrying-her]

Acknowledged for his outspoken character, TMJ did not wait to overtly criticise the girlfriend of a JDT participant for allegedly pressuring him into marriage. — Photo from Instagram/hrhcrownprinceofjohor

PETALING JAYA, March four — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim (TMJ) had severe words for the girlfriend of a Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player whose efficiency has been struggling due to romance woes.

The royal, who is also the formal operator of the JDT club, criticised the nameless female in a series of Instagram posts uploaded previously nowadays.

“(This woman) is hell-bent on forcing her boyfriend into marriage. Pressuring him just about every day and asking him to tie the knot simply because she’s frightened she’ll miss her possibility.

“Her boyfriend is rich and popular. Her household has been going ridiculous browsing for a loaded person for ages.

“It’s no ponder why the boy’s general performance is in shambles. His head is someplace else and not on the subject,” stated TMJ.

He then expressed solidarity with the participant and wished him all the greatest when offering a snide rebuke to the girlfriend in concern.

“Some individuals bring fantastic luck and other folks bring s.”

TMJ also posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp discussion in which the secret JDT player confessed to remaining “controlled” by his girlfriend.

He has considering that deleted the two Instagram tales but a several other folks, which includes a person criticising “gold diggers”, stay up on his profile.

TMJ, who married his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam in 2014, also offered some information in one more Instagram tale exactly where he spelled out the significance of getting a supportive husband or wife by one’s side.

“A woman who enjoys you will help you in each individual solitary factor you do, regardless of the predicament.

“She will normally be there for you, not making demands or striving to dictate your lifestyle.”