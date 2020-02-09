Johor District Health Officer accused of submitting false payment slips for more than RM 800,000 Malaysia

A district health official and an accountant assistant were indicted before the hearing today for 49 corruption cases involving more than 800,000 RM between 2015 and 2016. – Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, February 9 – 49 corruption cases totaling more than RM 800,000 between 2015 and 2016 were brought to trial before a hearing before a district health officer and an accounting assistant.

Dr. Zaharah Mohd Salleh (59) and Noor Shazriena Miskam (34) did not plead guilty when the charges before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun were read to them.

Dr. Zaharah was accused of providing the Ministry of Health with false payment slips of RM 807,816.27, which included payment for the delivery of goods involving five companies that she knew were wrong and not delivered ,

Noor Shazriena has been accused of Having read Zaharah when committing crimes under section 28 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act (MACC) 2009, along with section 18, and punished under section 24 (2) of the Act.

They were charged with committing the crimes at the Ledang Health Office between March 2015 and November 2016.

Dr. Zaharah is said to have committed the offense under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and to have been punished under Section 24 (2) of the same law.

The indictment provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of at least five times the amount of the bribe or 10,000 RM, whichever is greater, after conviction.

The MACC’s deputy public prosecutor, Suhaili Sapun, suggested that the court pay a deposit of RM 100,000 for each of the accused.

The lawyers Gan Seong Kim and Siti Nasrina Hasbullah, the Dr. Zaharah and Noor Shazriena, demanded that the sum be reduced on the grounds that Dr. Zaharah suffers from colon cancer, while Noor Shazriena has five children.

Kamarudin made a deposit of RM 50,000 for Dr. Zaharah and RM 60,000 for Noor Shazriena each in a guarantee.

The court also ordered the defendants to surrender their passports before March 15 is set to be mentioned. – Bernama