[johor-govt-seeks-to-increase-details-dissemination-between-the-masses,-states-exco]

Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad (second from still left) at Johor FM’s 55th anniversary at Johor Radio Televisyen Malaysia in Johor Baru today. — Photograph by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 20 — The Johor government’s achievements lacks publicity and is in have to have of built-in measures to convey the info to the general public, reported a senior point out govt government committee member.

Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad mentioned this was dependent on a new study performed by independent researchers in which a big proportion of respondents do not have info on insurance policies, programmes and success tales about the state government.

He stated the examine, with a individual emphasis on Johor, was carried out by way of confront-to-encounter interviews by the unbiased researchers, and not just by means of phone interviews.

“It is said that about 80 for every cent of the respondents do not have information and facts on the Johor government’s initiatives,” reported Dzulkefly.

Regardless of the massive percentage, Dzulkefly reported the point out federal government will tactic the make any difference positively.

“We will consider it as a collective obstacle as it is required for us to operate as a crew, so that just about every citizen of Johor receives details from the federal government as envisioned,” he stated in an job interview with Johor FM in conjunction with the radio station’s 55th anniversary at Johor Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) in Jalan Tasek Utara here right now.

Present was Johor Broadcasting Office deputy director Shahri Saripan.

In accordance to Dzulkefly, who is also the Kota Iskandar assemblyman, the Johor Broadcasting Department and Johor FM have performed a positive part in speaking details to the folks, but however wants the continuity to boost even further.

“We do not prevent there. The approach of improvement will have to be finished from time to time in order to offer the finest excellent of solutions,” he reported.

On a associated issue, Dzulkefly reported a quick reaction mechanism for speaking facts to the community is staying drafted.

He mentioned the make a difference was talked over at a meeting of condition interaction excos with Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo in Putrajaya not long ago.

“One of the issues that was emphasised is that when it arrives to an difficulty linked to the point out and federal governments, we will appear up with an explanation as before long as doable,” claimed Dzulkefly.

He explained the initiative will be one particular of the effectiveness targets established by his office.