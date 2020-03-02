[johor-grandmother’s-early-early-morning-program-for-flight-stewardess-granddaughter-warms-hearts-(movie)]

Ika’s grandma waving at her as she heads for perform. — Screengrab by way of Twitter/ikajunaidi

PETALING JAYA, March two — The loving act of an 85-year-previous grandmother experienced Malaysian Twitter people reminiscing about their possess grandmothers, just after a movie of her waving goodbye to her granddaughter built its rounds.

Twitter person, @_ikajunaidi, had posted a three-next heartwarming online video of her grandma waving at her as she was driving absent from the dwelling to head to operate at 5am.

Moga Allah panjangkan umur

nenek aku yang selalu bangkit dari tidur

pagi pagi untuk siapkan bekal

tiap kali flight duty aku 😭💕 Sampai aku nak gerak airport

pun, mesti dia keluar tunggu

depan rumah untuk lambai aku 😂🌹 pic.twitter.com/YFQf7IGTjo — eleanoire (@_ikajunaidi) February 25, 2020

Captioned, “May Allah grant my grandma fantastic daily life as she hardly ever fails to get ready my meals for my flight duties,” Ika additional that her grandmother would always be there to wave her off.

Ika, 25, who has been residing with her grandmother near the Senai International Airport for five years, informed Mstar that it is her grandma’s regime to wake up early to see her before she leaves home.

The video clip that was posted last Wednesday which has practically 160,000 sights, nearly five,000 retweets and above 11,000 Likes obtained a lot of to reminisce about their individual grandmothers.

Twitter user @fawazyusof wrote, “It would be good if grandma was all over. If I were being to make a blunder, mum would scold me but grandma would not.”

Yet another Twitter user, @pujannga_jejaka stated, “Last time, when abah (father) was about to cane me, I would operate to grandma, and hide less than her telekung (loosely-draped a person-piece hijab).

@RizalC_07 also shared on how his grandma would normally make him a cup of Milo before he goes to college.

“I miss grandma’s Milo. Al-Fatihah.”