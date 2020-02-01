Johor Japen intensifies the dissemination of information about the corona virus through “information on wheels” | Malaysia

Tourists with masks cross a street in front of a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on January 29, 2020. – Reuters image

JOHOR BARU, February 1 – The Johor Information Department (Japen) focuses its attention on crowded locations and tourist attractions to make announcements and channel accurate information about the 2019 Coronavirus Novels (2019-nCoV).

Dzulkefly Ahmad, chairman of the Housing, Communication and Multimedia Committee, said the announcement through the Johor Information Department’s Mobile on Announcement Unit’s “Info on Wheels” (IOW) program focuses specifically on the city of Forest City in the Kota administrative center Iskandar and the Johor Premium Outlets shopping center.

“The announcement and distribution of brochures has been carried out in all districts since January 27th. However, our focus is on tourist attractions in Johor Baru, Forest City, Kota Iskandar and Johor Premium Outlets in Kulai, ”he said when Bernama met here today.

He said IOW was also performed at government-organized events.

The IOW coronavirus announcement contained detailed information about the disease, such as preventive measures, symptoms of infection, how it spread, and the willingness and response of the state to prevent the spread.

“Japen will provide the public with brochures about coronaviruses and disease prevention measures, including in villages, at all major events of the state government,” he added.

A private sector employee, Nur Zakiah Md Noh, 35, said IOW was a good initiative to get news about coronavirus and measures to ban it from the public.

“This information helps prevent the spread of false information or inaccurate messages about the corona virus.

“The government’s move in the announcements should also be commended because the public is indirectly aware of government’s prevention and population protection measures,” she said.

Muhamad Arif Jaminan, 25, saw the IOW announcement as a quick and proactive move by the government to spread information about the corona virus to the masses. – Bernama