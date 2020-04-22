Johor law enforcement announce multi-agency operation to tackle cross-border crime | Malaysia

Johor law enforcement chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the operation’s most important aim was to make certain that the state’s borders, both land and sea, had been safe and sound from any breach. — Photograph courtesy of the Johor law enforcement

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — 5 enforcement companies in Johor, together with the Armed Forces, have today jointly initiated an built-in procedure to handle cross-border crime in the state.

Named “Op Pintas Bersepadu Selatan”, the operation involved the police, Armed Forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Customs Department and Immigration Office.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay claimed the operation’s principal focus was to assure that the state’s borders, both land and sea, have been harmless from any breach.

“Land control will be enhanced via the regulate posts alongside the state’s coastal locations, though roadblocks will be greater from 62 to 92 at the district level.

“For maritime management, assets at sea will be optimally employed in addition to intelligence sharing in between the businesses involved to curb illegal migrants and also smuggling functions,” explained Ayob Khan.

He reported this at a push conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters right here today.

Also present have been Johor’s Mahkota Camp 7th Brigade commander Colonel Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, Johor MMEA director Maritime Very first Admiral Aminuddin Abd Rashid, Johor Customs Division director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani and Johor Immigration Section director Baharuddin Tahir.

Ayob Khan stated that strategic cooperation amongst the agencies associated have been long founded but as a result of the operation, far more organised engagements will be manufactured.

“The ‘Op Pintas Bersepadu Selatan’ procedure will proceed even soon after the motion management buy (MCO) interval finishes,” he reported.

In the meantime, the state’s major policeman also introduced the arrest of 3 skippers and 3 unlawful immigrants in the waters off Teluk Ramunia in Pengerang at 9pm yesterday.

He explained a maritime police staff was pursuing a boat for about 20 minutes just before it strike the maritime law enforcement patrol vessel.

“The boat then overturned in which the suspects had been arrested. One particular was killed when a further is lacking, feared drowned, in the incident,” explained Ayob Khan.