Johor Pakatan Appoints MB as Vice Chairman | Malaysia

JOHOR BARU, February 7 – Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr. Sahruddin Jamal was appointed deputy chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH) state today.

He was appointed after all component managers agreed. He will be one of five vice-presidents in the state PH lineup.

Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Dr. Sahruddin’s position as an MB would support the government coalition in explaining government policy towards the grassroots.

“For example, property tax issues, government programs, the construction of the University of Johor, and many others,” Muhyiddin said at a press conference announcing the Johor PH Convention at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) office in Kempas today.

The other coalition vice-chairmen were present: Johor PKR chief and Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, DAP chief and Deputy Defense Minister Liew Chin Tong, Parti Amanah Negara chief Aminolhuda Hassan and Bersatu chief Maulizan Bujang.

Muhyiddin, who is also president of Bersatu, said Dr. Sahruddin will also work closely with Johor PH Secretary Datuk Osman Sapian for the State Congress, which is expected to take place in April.

He said the convention aimed to highlight the initiatives taken by the PH and set the future direction for the coalition.

“There will also be an opportunity for heads of state to express their views on current issues, strategies and their implementation,” said Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Home Secretary, said speculation about a tripartite pact in which Bersatu, PAS and Umno form a unified government had not been discussed at Johor’s PH meeting today.

The Umno Supreme Council met in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon to discuss the matter.