[johor-pkr-deputy-main-promises-bersatu-resorted-to-funds-politics]

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse claimed that the state’s former mentri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pic) experienced tried using to get him to soar in excess of to assistance the new condition coalition consisting of Umno, Bersatu, MIC and PAS. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — A senior Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief tonight described its former ally, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), as lacking integrity soon after betraying the former ruling coalition.

Johor PKR deputy main Jimmy Puah Wee Tse claimed that the state’s previous mentri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal experienced tried to get him to bounce more than to support the new point out coalition consisting of Umno, Bersatu, MIC and PAS.

He claimed he was summoned to Dr Sahruddin‘s residence at 10.30am on Tuesday the place an present was made to get him to abandon PH and join the new coalition.

“I was upset when he (Dr Sahruddin) explained to me this and I still left his residence immediately after that,” claimed Puah for the duration of a Chinese New 12 months meal held at Restoran Maedo in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Skudai in this article tonight, introducing he experienced not noticed Sahruddin due to the fact then.

Also present was DAP’s assemblymen Tan Chen Choon and Tan Hong Pin.

Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse. — Photograph by Ben Tan

Puah, who is the Bukit Batu assemblyman, was also the former Johor Worldwide Trade, Expense and Utility Committee chairman prior to the political impasse that hit the Johor PH government.

He stated it was Bersatu that activated the present political predicament that also observed the Johor PH governing administration collapse.

“Some of Bersatu leaders also attempted to entice PH assemblymen with dollars for them to bounce about to the new coalition.

“However, we managed to reject their offers,” stated Puah, adding that PH is contemplating to lodging a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Fee (MACC).

On the swearing-in of Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad as the new Johor Mentri Besar, Puah mentioned the condition PH will be having a meeting on the make a difference.

“The point out PH management will be issuing a statement on the appointment of the new mentri besar,” he said.

Previously, the Johor Palace had issued a statement in which Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar reported he hoped the new coalition authorities could be fashioned promptly, next a deadlock in the condition.

Bersatu, BN and PAS experienced at that time claimed to have secured a very simple the greater part in Johor with an unidentified PH assemblyman’s pledge of support tipping the scales in their favour.

Beforehand PH experienced 39 seats in the 56-member Johor condition assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, 9 from Parti Amanah Negara and 5 from PKR.

Bersatu withdrew from PH on Monday, next the resignation of its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as primary minister.

The 94-calendar year-previous has since been appointed interim key minister and is reinstated as Bersatu chair.