[johor-pkr-deputy-main-rebuts-online-report-questioning-his-loyalty-to-johor-sultan]

Sultan Ibrahim appointed Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pictured) as the 18th Johor mentri besar. — Bernama file pic

JOHOR BARU, March five — Johor PKR deputy main Jimmy Puah Wee Tse has denied a current putting up on an on line portal implying that he did not regard the prerogative of State Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

“As a Malaysian and a Johorean, I will always honour and exhibit my undivided loyalty to the royal establishment.

“It by no means occurred to me that I would want to oppose or disobey His Excellency Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan of Johor,” claimed Puah in a assertion issued tonight.

The PKR politician was producing distinct his place amid an allegation on a news portal that implied that he experienced questioned the Johor royal establishment right after he called on the people to utilize tension on the new coalition state federal government led by Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who was sworn in last week by Sultan Ibrahim.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, emphasised that he has always taken the position of respecting the legal rights and prerogatives of Sultan Ibrahim to appoint Hasni as the 18th Johor mentri besar dependent on the Johor Condition Structure (Undang-undang Tunuh Negeri Johor 1895).

Nonetheless, he stressed that it is the duty of Hasni, as the new mentri besar, to show to the men and women that he instructions a greater part in the condition assembly.

“The speedy connect with to verify his assistance from the point out assembly will mirror on his courage and self-confidence,” reported Puah.