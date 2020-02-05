Johor Postpones Sukma Carnival for Wuhan Corona Virus Outbreak | Sports

Johor’s Committee on Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (center), said the state government has postponed its 2020 Semarak Juara Carnival to promote Sukma since the nCoV broke out in 2019. – Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, February 5 – The Johor government has postponed the 2020 Semarak Juara Carnival, which is being held to promote the upcoming games in Malaysia (Sukma). The reason for this is the current outbreak of the corona virus nCoV 2019, in which several cases have occurred in Malaysia and neighboring Singapore and Thailand.

Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, chairman of the Johor Committee on Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, said the decision takes into account the state’s proximity to the Singapore dam.

He said the move was made to protect public health.

“However, we will review the carnival event again until the end of February,” said Mohd Khuzzan at a press conference on the Semarak Juara Carnival 2020 at Thistle Hotel Johor Baru today.

The carnival is a prelude to Sukma in July and should take place at Dataran Bandaraya between February 13th and 15th.

Mohd Khuzzan, who is also the Semerah congregation member, said Johor is still preparing to receive Sukma. The state was last host to the 1992 Games.

“Our planning and preparation have already been completed and we are confident that this year’s Sukma will be the best in the game’s 20-year history.

“We currently have a total of 18 venues for 31 sporting events in Sukma, where approximately 90 percent of the construction is complete and completion is scheduled for late April,” said Mohd Khuzzan.