[johor-sukma-2020:-90pc-of-preparations-done]

Johor MB Datuk Sahruddin Jamal (centre) pose with Visit Johor 2020 and Sukma placards. — Foto Bernama

KANGAR, Feb 24 — Ninety for each cent of the preparations for the 20th edition of the Malaysia Video games (Sukma) in Johor scheduled to begin in July has been done.

Johor Youth, Sports activities, Society and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar stated the preparations were being in terms of sporting activities and lodging facilities to accommodate all the contingents from all over the region.

“I see that numerous of the venues and sports activities facilities are 90 for every cent all set, including the Athletics Stadium, Velodrome Johor and the MAS Arena at Taman Impian Emas have been concluded. So I am confident that by the close of April almost everything will be totally well prepared,” he claimed.

He informed this to reporters just after handing about the official invitation of the Perlis Contingent in conjunction with Sukma 2020 to the Perlis govt, which was been given by the point out Public Amenities and Infrastructure, Transport, Youth and Sports activities and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Hamizan Hassan at the Point out Legislative Assembly intricate below, right now.

Sukma 2020 will get position in a few districts in Johor, particularly Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Muar from July 11 to 19 whilst the Para Sukma Online games will take area from Aug 16 to 22. — Bernama